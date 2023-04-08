Aussie 'hobbit' runs the length of Middle-earth to raise money for native birds

Alex Bezzina made the 3000km journey across New Zealand to raise money for NZ birds.

An Australian has hopped across the ocean to run the length of “Middle-earth”, aka New Zealand, to raise money for NZ bird conservation efforts.

Brisbane local Alex Bezzina decided to make the 3000km trek from the bottom of the South Island, to the top of North, after gaining a love for NZ birds during his studies.

Having set himself a goal of completing the run in 60 days – a target nailed in 59 days and 8 hours – the “hobbit” is now just shy of his fundraising goal of $30,000.

His studies in conservation science in Australia happened during the Covid-19 lockdowns, so Bezzina wasn’t able to get over here and see the birds he was learning about.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi release season kicks off with five birds set free in Kaitake area

* Get out into nature this long Easter weekend: Here are 7 tracks to try

* Locals 'chipping in' to help protect rare fish in Central Otago



The lockdowns had another effect on Bezzina too – he went from hating running and struggling to reach 3km, to falling more and more in love with the sport.

Combining that with his desire to help the native bird conservation efforts in Aotearoa and his long-time love of The Lord of The Rings was a no brainer, he said, so he decided to run the length of “Middle-earth”.

Alex Bezzina/Supplied Alex and his Dad, Andrew, on track to summit what they call ‘Mount Doom’, also known as the Tongariro Crossing

“My dad is actually an avid LoTR fan and he read the books to us when we were little kids.

“We never stood a chance at not being fans.”

As Bezzina prepared to make the trip across Aotearoa, his friend pointed out that he was a bit like a hobbit – at first, he wasn’t sure whether he should to take this as a compliment.

“He said that it was in the sense that the small, unassuming people do quite a lot for the story.”

The two-month journey started with what Bezzina calls being “a little bit oblivious” to the mammoth task ahead.

Days would begin before sunrise, with his dad, Andrew, cooking up a massive feed.

A can of baked beans, six rashers of bacon, eggs, some toast and two bowls of cereal – sometimes eaten with cream instead of milk to increase calories – were all polished off before getting the gear ready for the day.

On a day with good road access, his dad would meet him every 15km to 20km to top up his water and refill the snacks.

Sometimes, he would cover up to 70km in one day.

Andrew would then pick him up at the end of the day and they would head to a spot to spend the night – both sleeping in the back of their little hired van.

Alex Bezzina/Supplied The little van which Bezzina and his Dad slept in on their journey.

The challenges with running that distance day after day were mostly mental, Bezzina said, and there were days that just felt miserable.

“One day, sitting there, I was thinking about how the kilometres I had done were not good enough.

“I took a moment and thought – not good enough for what? Any other day I’d be absolutely stoked to have run a marathon.”

It was like a switch had flicked from then on, he said.

The thing that helped keep him going through the tough days was the sheer positivity from his (for the most part) one-man support crew: his dad.

“I will forever be indebted to my dad... without him, I wouldn't have made it past two days, let alone to 60.”

During one particularly long day, where Bezzina’s communication equipment was playing up, his dad ran 6km into the trail from the other side to check on him.

As the almost two-month journey neared its end, Bezzina had a rolling roster of supporters who flew into the country to cheer him on – including his mum, sister and two brothers.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kiwi are being released onto Motutapu for the first time since 2020, when a stoat was detected on the pest-free island in Auckland's Haurakui Gulf. Any kiwi chicks hatched on the island will be used to repopulate the mainland.

On the last day he was met by his dad and his sister to walk the last 700m with him.

But, they had brought a surprise – a hobbit outfit to cross the line in.

So, 59 days and 8 hours after setting off – now dressed in a white dress shirt, brown pants and bare feet – Bezzina was at journey’s end: the top of “Middle-earth”.

“It’s unbelievable, part of it hasn’t really sunk in.”

Kate Bezzina/Supplied Bezzina drinks a bottle of champagne, in his hobbit outfit, at Cape Reinga.

After a long sleep in the following day and some time spent at the hot springs in Rotorua, Bezzina said his coach is already trying to convince him to join a backyard ultra marathon.

“At the moment I’m saying no... but there’s a 10% chance I cave.”

Bezzina’s fundraiser for NZ bird conservation can be found here.