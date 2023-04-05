Kiwi release season kicks off with five birds set free in Kaitake area

Oakura School student Noah Robertson could not quite believe he was actually seeing a kiwi up close.

Five more kiwi were released onto Kaitake ranges on Wednesday via a quick show and tell at Oakura School where two of the birds got up close and personal with students from around the district.

The five kiwi were the first of 20 to be released on Taranaki Maunga and the Kaitake area over the next few months.

It’s the fourth year that kiwi bred in the Taranaki Kohanga Kiwi at Rotokare, a partnership between the Taranaki Kiwi Trust and the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust, near Eltham, will be moved to new homes within Te Papa Kura o Taranaki (Egmont National Park).

A select group of students from Oakura, Okato, Rahotu, Ōpunake and Omata were able to see the birds at Oakura School before they were released by a small group of senior students.

Jana Whitehead, 12, of Omata School, who has been involved in tracking and monitoring the birds in the range, was one of those tasked with setting the birds free into the bush.

“It feels pretty good to let one of our birds out to the native bush,” she said.

Though fluffy to the touch, Jana said kiwi had strong legs and sharp claws.

“I wouldn’t want to be scratched by one.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fiona Gordon, conservation manager at the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust, found having a kiwi did wonders for her popularity.

Taranaki Kiwi Trust ranger Toby Shanley said most of the 20 kiwi released in the last two years had paired up and had chicks.

He estimated the kiwi population on Kaitake was now between 30 and 40.

“We know from our monitoring they are having chicks, although we don’t have exact numbers as the next generation are not electronically tagged.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff This kiwi was one of five released into the Kaitake area on Wednesday following a stop off at Oakura School.

Taranaki Mounga Project co-director Sera Gibson said almost all possums on Kaitake were gone due to trapping efforts of volunteers and work from various agency staff.

“We’re continuing to keep at it to suppress predators and now focusing on stoats and rats, along with extending our trapping network right around the maunga.”

Tane Manu, from Te Ara Taiao - an environmental educational programme working with schools, hapū and conservation groups - said the ceremony was for all the young people there, many of whom had been involved with trapping and monitoring birds.

“These taonga are for our children and generations to come,” he said.