Native bats, including 'Bird of the Year' 2021, regionally threatened in Auckland

The long-tailed bat, pekapeka tou roa, has been recorded for the first time in Whangārei's Tāika Forest, meaning the nationally critical mammal might have a larger habitat than first thought.

The 2021 Bird of the Year winner pekapeka-tou-roa/longtail bat and pekapeka-tou-poto/northern lesser short-tailed bat have both been classed as regionally threatened, according to Auckland Council.

The council, with a panel of bat experts, has undertaken the first regional conservation status assessment of the two species using the Department of Conservation’s New Zealand Threat Classification System.

The two species of nocturnal bats are the size of a thumb and the weight of an AA battery.

The short-tailed bat is only known to live on Te Hauturu-ō-Toi/Little Barrier Island within the Auckland region.

Although the island is free of introduced mammalian predators, which are the main threat to short-tailed bats, this species has been assessed as regionally vulnerable.

Ian Davidson/Supplied The long-tailed bat, which won Bird of the Year in 2021, is “regionally threatened” in Auckland

The long-tailed bat has been recorded more widely across the region but has been assessed as regionally critical. It is threatened by introduced predators, habitat loss, other human impacts and climate change.

“It is amazing long-tailed bats have been able to persist at sites on mainland Auckland, but further information is needed to effectively protect them,” Auckland Council’s regional biodiversity adviser Jacinda Woolly said.

Bats are New Zealand’s only native land mammal.

The long-tailed bat is considered critically endangered according to the Department of Conservation.

“We need to understand more about their roosting areas, flyaway and feeding areas and how they’re using the whole landscape so further protection measures can be employed,” Woolly said.

Ben Paris/Supplied The short-tailed bat is only known to live on Te Hauturu-Å-Toi/Little Barrier Island within the Auckland region making the island a national stronghold for the species.

“If their key threats are left unmanaged at roost sites, their population will continue to decline, and the potential rate of that decline is of concern.”

Auckland councillor Richard Hills said understanding the wellbeing of the two species allows the council to prioritise conservation efforts and better protect them.

Pekapeka-tou-roa had the most number one-ranked votes – 7031 – in the annual Bird of the Year contest when the species won in 2021.