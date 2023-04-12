Ailing willows to be replaced with natives along Christchurch waterway

Unhealthy willow trees along Kā Pūtahi Creek in Christchurch will be removed and replaced with native trees.

Up to 40 ailing willow trees along the banks of a Christchurch creek will be replaced with native trees to help stabilise the waterway’s banks and reduce sediment build-up.

Some willow trees are considered pests on waterways, as their numbers can increase rapidly and they can suppress native plants. Their heavy leaf fall in autumn can also de-oxygenate the water, affecting fish and invertebrates.

The 40 trees to be removed were all on the left bank of the Kā Pūtahi Creek, a tributary of the Pūharakekenui/Styx River in Northwood, and all were unhealthy or structurally unsound, the Christchurch City Council said in a statement.

About five willows would be kept because they had other benefits, such as nesting cavities for wildlife.

The tree removal – to happen in April and May – would allow native plantings underneath to flourish, including several kahikatea thought to be more than 15 years old.

“Although we will be removing 40 mature willows, the loss of existing tree canopy will be minimal because of this understory,” council community parks manager Al Hardy said.

The work, being done jointly by the council’s Three Waters and parks teams, would include planting about 2800 riparian plants along the creek bank.

Of those plants, about 1000 would be canopy-forming native trees, “which will replace any lost canopy within 20 years”, Hardy said.

Christchurch City Council The new plantings will include 1000 canopy-forming trees.

The seeds for the plants were sourced from within the area, ensuring they were suited to local conditions and were more likely to survive.

The planting was expected to be completed by June next year.

The Styx Living Laboratory Trust would also plant a 15m to 20m-wide area of low-lying floodplain between the project site and the nearby Englefield Reserve playground.

This area was currently covered in rough-mown grass, but it was difficult to mow due to wet conditions throughout the year.

The work was all part of ongoing efforts to regenerate Christchurch’s third river, the Pūharakekenui-Styx River​. The council is now two decades into its 40-year Styx Vision project, which aims to restore and establish a spring-fed ecosystem throughout the length of the river and its tributaries.