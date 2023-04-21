Newsable: The 'relocation' of the world's population and what it will mean for Aotearoa

India, with Mumbai (pictured) as its biggest city, is set to become the most populous country in the world.

India is poised to overtake China as the world’s most populous country – the first time this has happened since the United Nations began collecting population data in 1950.

It’s expected India will hit 1.4286 billion people by mid-2023, according to data from the UN’s decennial State of World Population Report.

And while this might be the most eye-catching demographic shift, projections of different countries’ populations decades into the future paint a picture of a completely reshaped world just a few decades down the line.

Fertility rates in wealthier, first-world countries like Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand are lagging well behind the replacement fertility rate of 2.1 births per female.

In fact New Zealand’s fertility rate currently stands at 1.61 births per female – an enormous drop from 1960, when it stood at 4.24.

Meanwhile, in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, birth rates are skyrocketing: a 2020 study suggested that by 2100, Nigeria would have about 800 million people (up from about 180m today), while China’s population would nearly halve to about 730m.

Massey University sociologist Paul Spoonley joined Newsable to explain what’s behind these trends, and what it means for countries like Aotearoa into the future. Here’s a transcript of the interview:

Andy Wong/AP China has had the most people in the world since at least 1950, the year United Nations population data began.

What’s happening?

“What essentially is happening is that in the high income world, we're seeing the beginning of population stagnation, so no growth, or we're seeing countries that are beginning to decline.

“Japan's population dropped by over 400,000 last year. Most of Eastern Europe - places like Poland and Hungary - have seen a drop of about half a million in the last 10 years.

“The UN is saying that 23 countries, including places like Taiwan, South Korea, parts of Europe will actually halve in population. So we're getting a rebalancing or a relocation of where the world population will be.”

Why are birth rates dropping in more developed countries?

“When we look at the millennials, and Generation Z, there are various things that are happening there. One is that a growing proportion of them are not having any children. The second is that many of them are only having one - the ‘one and done’ effect. And the third is that they are having if they're having children at all, they're having (them) much later.

“The interesting fun fact is that more children are born to women aged 40 and over than to women aged 20 and under in New Zealand. We've got that delaying of the decision to have children.

“The factors that contribute to that: woman's education - particularly tertiary education - and their participation in the workforce are the two major ones. Then we need to add in the cost of living, the cost of housing, and environmental factors, thinking about the environment when you're thinking about whether or not you have children.”

What do these demographic shifts mean for a country like New Zealand?

“We've tended, as a country, to pull from what we call excess talent pools - countries that have large populations and who have people that have skills that we need. If you look at the last two decades, then those two countries are China and India.

“So what this really tells us is that India will continue to be a country which is growing in what we would call excess population, and the skills that the high income world will need.

“So we'll all be competing for the Indian migrant, but China will begin to drop off the pace a wee bit. And I don't think in another 10 years, we'll be seeing as many Chinese migrants coming to New Zealand.”

