Volunteers told they could face jail, $500k fines after DOC paperwork mistake

Volunteers spent hours placing poison in pest traps, before being told they had to go back out and collect it all. (File photo)

Conservation volunteers were blindsided after a Department of Conservation paperwork mistake saw them told they could face potential jail time and fines up to $500,000.

At least two groups operating out of Ohiwa, in the Bay of Plenty, were given poison to distribute into rat and stoat traps by DOC in mid-2022, as they have done for years.

After Bryan’s Beach Care Group and Ohiwa Reserves Care Group volunteers had completed the task, they said they were told to go back out and collect the poison, because the applications DOC were meant to file had not been approved.

BBCG volunteer Ross Pierson said that, at the age of 76, he was unable to go back out into the muddy estuary, as it was “not easy work”.

READ MORE:

* Child hospitalised after wasp attack on West Coast: more volunteers needed to bait

* Pest busters aim to trim old man's beard with insects

* Councils and DOC apply to release rust fungus to beat Chilean needle grass



Documents seen by Stuff show a DOC supervisor emailed Pierson a few weeks later on October 7, 2022, to inform him that all toxins needed to be removed from the bait stations, but that they would now send staff out to do it.

The supervisor said the poison application hadn’t been filed, as several key staff members who usually do that paperwork had left DOC.

“Although we expect this to be approved in the very near future, to ensure the Environmental Protection Agency does not attempt to flex their bureaucratic muscle and carry out an audit, we must remove any existing bait.”

Supplied/2040 A stoat is captured by a thermal camera designed to monitor pests at Auckland's Shakespear Regional Park.

Just one month later, Pierson received an email from the EPA informing him that DOC had notified them of his breach in compliance with the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act.

“[DOC has] hung me out to dry,” Pierson said.

The EPA email said an investigation had been undertaken and that breaches of the act could result in jail time of up to three months, or a $500k fine.

“The EPA has considered the circumstances of this non-compliance, and advice from DOC that the issue was due to a process failure by the DOC Whakatane-Whirinaki-Opotiki district office, rather than a deliberate breach by the community group.”

It was decided that the groups were not going to be penalised, but a file would be kept on them in case of further incidents.

Pierson said that would be the last time he would be putting bait out on DOC lands, as he wants to travel overseas in his retirement – and a conviction for mishandling poison would make that difficult.

“It frustrates me,” he said. “You do all this bloody work and you are seeing results in birdlife going up, but because someone doesn’t get off their ass and do the paperwork that could all change.”

After trapping the area for more han seven years, Pierson said he will now only be working on the bait stations on private land.

It’ll be difficult to get to Predator Free 2050 if volunteers are treated this way, he said.

Meg and Mike Collins, from Ohiwa Reserves Care Group, said the incident was really DOC’s fault and the email should have been written to them.

Volunteers for 22 years, the pair said they had never taken much notice of the politics.

“The letter we feel the same way about to be honest – it’s a joke, it’s so ridiculous.

“I don’t take any of that rubbish seriously at all,” Meg said.

They were asked to remove all poison from the traps right in the middle of breeding season for the birds, she said.

While the incident annoyed them, it won’t stop them from continuing their work.

“Where the pests are, that’s where we go.”

DOC operations director eastern North Island Jade King-Hazel said the organisation acknowledged, in this case, that staff should have been fully responsible for ensuring the toxin application process was timely, accurate and well communicated.

“Obviously it was not. We have thoroughly investigated our own failings and apologised for the situation this brought about for the groups affected.”

Without community groups, many valued natural environments may no longer exist in the same way, King-Hazel said.

The EPA said that, as the duty holder who carried out the operations, the groups had a responsibility to ensure they complied with the relevant rules.

“In this instance, having considered the circumstances of the case, it was determined that this was not a deliberate non-compliance by the group.”

DOC was also told about its role and responsibilities in this incident, EPA said.