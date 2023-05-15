Near complete vegetation loss for Northland lake being investigated

Northland’s deepest and second-largest lake has lost almost all of its vegetation coverage with authorities not sure why.

Lake Taharoa, north of Dargaville, has lost 98% – essentially all of its submerged vegetation over a period of five years.

The last time the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) monitored the dune lake for submerged plants in March, it received a submerged plant score of 1.8%.

However, 5 years earlier it received an “excellent” ranking with a “submerged plant cover score” of 87.2%, effectively meaning the 200 hectare lake has lost nearly all of its submerged vegetation.

READ MORE:

* Iwi calls for help as pollution turns lake into a frothy mess

* Northland drought: Demand for water 'worst in 20 years', deliverers say

* Discovery of rare aquatic plant thrills experts



While investigations are underway to determine the cause, Northland Regional Council’s Biodiversity Manager Lisa Forester said at this stage it appeared devegetation had taken place quickly; possibly sometime over the most recent summer.

“Northland Regional Council freshwater scientists investigated and reported on data around water quality and lake levels, but were unable to find a clear explanation for the vegetation decline,” she said.

Supplied Snow Tane, General Manager of Te Roroa Development Group, said the lake had both environmental and cultural significance to the iwi.

New Zealand’s native aquatic plants help maintain lake ecosystem processes and provide food and habitat for other aquatic organisms.

One theory for the significant loss is that strong wind and rain during Cyclone Gabrielle may have eroded parts of the lake bed shelf, increasing sediment, such as sand, in the lake water, smothering lake bed plants and reducing water clarity.

Forester said divers did see evidence of erosion and deposition, including newly formed troughs and bars, freshly deposited unstable sand and debris from the land that has washed into the lake.

Snow Tane, General Manager of Te Roroa Development Group, said the lake had both environmental and cultural significance to the iwi.

Tane said it is “vitally important” to restore the lake.

“[Lake] Taharoa has a long history. Think back around 500 years to when it was a mahinga kai” he said.

Tane said Te Roroa, and particularly hapū close to the lake, were sustained by it and had a close relationship with it.

STUFF Lake Omapere, near Kaikohe, has turned a duck egg blue due to an algal bloom.

The country’s largest iwi, Ngāpuhi, is also calling for a joint effort to clean up Northland’s biggest lake, which has been plagued by pollution, foul smells and algae blooms for decades.

Lake Ōmāpere​, located north of Kaikohe, has been used as an emergency backup water source for the township from the 2020 drought.

It will be used through till June when a replacement will be up and running.

However, concerns over quality saw the emergency supply delayed for months as extensive extra water treatment was needed to ensure the water was safe to drink.

The lake can have toxic algal blooms, with one bloom in February 2018 turning the lake into a pungent, frothy mess.