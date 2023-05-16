Hand-held scanners could soon be used to combat pōhutukawa killer, myrtle rust

A deadly fungus that kills trees like pōhutukawa can now be detected using a hand-held gadget.

In late March, myrtle rust was discovered in the world’s largest pōhutukawa forest for the first time, on Rangitoto island.

The fungus was found during a survey of pōhutukawa across Auckland by Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, which documented infections at unprecedented levels.

The latest study, from the Crown research institute Scion, has shown a way to detect myrtle rust days before plants show signs of infection – in a bid to provide nurseries of the future an option to control treatment much sooner.

Using thermal imaging to look at leaf temperature in plants, researchers were able to see infections at least a day before the rust showed up.

The imaging showed infected plants dropped in temperature, which was caused by higher rates of water evaporation from the leaves as the infection punctured individual cells.

Jenny Leonard/Supplied Myrtle rust has infected pōhutukawa trees across Auckland at unprecedented levels

Another method they used was a hyper-spectral sensor that looked at the ratio of blue/green light reflected by infected leaves – which could see the difference from healthy leaves up to three days before symptoms were visible.

Scion forest geneticist Heidi Dungey said the research will help arm nurseries with the tools they need to make better disease management decisions.

“We are several years away yet, but we can see a time when nurseries will be using hand-held, mobile technology that will be able to detect myrtle rust infections before they are visible.”

Lead author scientist Mike Watt said he hopes the research can be used to develop a robust detection method that would benefit nurseries in the future.

The scanning equipment can also be mounted on drones, so the researchers hoped that one day it would be used to detect myrtle infections remotely.

Myrtle rust is known to attack new leaf growth and can kill a plant when it becomes severely infected.