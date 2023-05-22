Waste-to-energy plants: Valuable energy or creating another market for waste?

Waste to energy plant critics says we need to be designing waste our of our lives, "not creating another market for it".

Paul Taylor says he got behind the idea of a waste-to-energy plant because “as a farmer, I’m a caretaker of the land”.

Project Kea is an initiative from South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) to build the first waste-to-energy plant in New Zealand. The proposed site for the plant is near Waimate in South Canterbury.

“Waste-to-energy is about the conversion of non-recyclable materials into various practical forms of energy,” Taylor explained.

It sounds appealing: instead of shoving New Zealanders’ waste into landfill, such a plant could burn our waste at high temperatures, producing valuable energy. So why are more than 150 Waimate locals against SIRRL’s proposed waste-to-energy plant?

“There is no doubt that, in terms of absolute risk, this plant raises the stakes,” Dr Crispin Langston, a Waimate GP, said.

“In South London, around the Edmonton plant (also known as Edmonton EcoPark), there’s an increased incidence of cancers and birth defects, and these have been attributed to the plant.”

Greenpeace had previously staged protests at the Edmonton plant to “stop the facility emitting cancer causing chemicals”.

But according to Taylor, Project Kea would incorporate new technology that was much safer than older technologies.

“Dioxins were a major issue. As I understand it: now, dioxins are handled very comfortably within the processing system.”

Langston said his concern was that it involved technology – “and technologies always fail at some point”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Aroha Wikaira joins other Waimate residents in protesting the proposed waste-to-energy plant in her region.

Artist and spokesperson for Why Waste Waimate Robert Ireland questioned why SIRRL had chosen Waimate for its plant.

“They want to truck the waste from all around the South Island, mostly from Christchurch, incinerate it, and truck the residue ash away again. It’ll be 134 heavy truck and trailer movements per day.”

Taylor said Waimate was centrally located to waste throughout the South Island.

“It’s intended that we will move upwards of 50% by rail, if possible.”

In March 2023, members of Why Waste Waimate took to the streets to protest the proposed plant.

“Since SIRRL have come here and pitched their proposal, they haven’t really acknowledged us,” Ireland said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Island Resource Recovery Limited director Paul Taylor speaks at a public meeting about the waste-to-energy plant.

Langston agreed, saying: “They were not readily engaging with the local community.

“So the local doctors, five of us, got together and wrote an open letter [about health risks of the proposed plant].”

Taylor said they went to discuss the project initially.

“We didn’t have a piece of land at that stage, and we hadn’t prepared all of our technical reports. That process took a long time, so it was a long time before we returned to the community.”

Ireland said at one of the meetings, Taylor was asked if SIRRL would leave town if the Waimate community showed it didn’t want the incinerator.

SIRRL/Supplied An artist’s impression of the proposed $350 million waste-to-energy plant near Waimate.

“And his response was: ‘They’ll get to like it.’”

Langston believed New Zealand did not have a severe enough waste crisis to require building an incinerator.

“There are countries that have a true waste crisis, where they have to send waste offshore. But that’s not the case here.”

Niki Bould, a Dunedin-based sustainability consultant and waste expert, said change was needed, “in terms of what we’re all buying, consuming and throwing away”.

“But it is changing. I’ve been working in this space for years, and I can see that.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate residents protest against the proposed plant in March.

Bould pointed to Waimate’s four-bin system as an example of Kiwi councils working hard to encourage recycling and reduce residual waste.

Taylor acknowledged the efforts being made to increase recycling. But, there would always be residual waste, “albeit in smaller volumes,” and the question was what to do with it, he said.

Bould said New Zealand did not have the population to “sustain massive burning machines”.

“To keep the energy coming [out of the plant], we would have to feed it.

“Where are we going to get all that waste from? It just means we’re going to have to encourage people to waste, which is the opposite of what we’re trying to do.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Why Waste Waimate, a group opposing the proposed waste-to-energy plant in Waimate, held their first meeting of 2023 in February. Pictured is John Guthrie, Linda Ramsay, Robert Ireland and Heather Campbell.

In late 2022, SIRRL applied for resource consent for the Project Kea waste-to-energy plant. It was rejected twice due to a lack of environmental and cultural impact information. It has since appealed, and, on May 15, it was decided that its application would enter the system.

So, how do Taylor and Ireland summarise their thoughts about Project Kea?

“I’m pretty passionate about this,” Taylor said of his company’s initiative. “I think it’s the right thing for New Zealand.”

Ireland said we “need to be designing waste out of our lives”.

“Not creating another market for it.”