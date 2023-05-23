DOC to raise concerns with Miami Zoo over treatment of kiwi

There is concern about the treatment of a kiwi at a Miami Zoo – with the nocturnal animal being shown off under bright lights and handled by guests.

Videos seen by Stuff show the native New Zealand bird, referred to by a keeper as “Paora”, being displayed to guests under bright lights.

Paora became the first kiwi to hatch in Miami in 2019, and was named in honour of iwi leader, environmental advocate and hands-on conservationist Paora "Baldy" Haitana. He is the only kiwi at Miami Zoo.

Videos on social media show guests handling the kiwi – giving it head scratches as it sits on a table.

Department of Conservation (DOC) Director of Terrestrial Biodiversity Hilary Aikman said they plan on raising their concerns with the US zoo, via the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), to try and improve the housing and handling situation.

“Kiwi are a taonga species and are treasured by all New Zealanders,” Aikman said.

“The protection and welfare of kiwi is a high priority.”

SUPPLIED Paora, the first Kiwi chick to be hatched in Florida. (File photo)

In New Zealand there are specific standards to handle and care for kiwi, Aikman said.

The population of about 60 kiwis offshore is managed separately from the New Zealand zoo and wildlife park population, she said.

The kiwi in America are managed via their national body, the AZA, Aikman said.

Simon Hall, who owns a wilderness block where more than 100 of kiwi have been successfully reintroduced into the wilderness, said the handling of kiwis by zoo guests “doesn’t seem quite right”.

“That sort of thing is not really encouraged here.”

The behaviour wouldn’t be allowed in Aotearoa.

Hall said to handle a kiwi in New Zealand, you need accreditation and – even with the supervision of an accredited person – the public are not allowed to physically interact with the birds.

From an advocacy perspective, there might be some argument for letting guests interact with kiwi, he said, but it’s not common.

In the Department of Conservation’s Kiwi Best Practice Manual, it is warned that special care must be exercised when holding and interacting with the birds.

Another video shows the kiwi running through a brightly lit enclosure to hide in the shade of a semi-closed off box.

The rest of the box is then closed by a keeper, who opens it again after a couple seconds for the guests to see that the kiwi has run inside.

Jeseka Christieson, who has started a petition to save the kiwi, said it was mind-blowing that they could treat an animal like this.

“I just feel bad for the little guy.”

New Zealand has such irreplaceable, unique wildlife, she said, and it’s so disheartening to see Paora treated this way.

Christieson wanted to see the zoo either step up its treatment of the kiwi, or send it home to NZ.

Supplied An ad for the kiwi encounter on Miami Zoo's website shows guests getting up close and personal with the bird.

On its website the zoo offers a “Kiwi Encounter” where guests can pay US$25 (about NZ$40).

“Travel to the back areas of the zoo to meet a bird (not the fruit!),” reads the website, which shows a picture three people crowded around a kiwi on a table under bright strip lighting. One person appears to be feeding the bird.

A video by the zoo, posted to Twitter, shows guests patting Paora as he gets fed.

“This flightless bird with tiny wings and a long narrow beak will steal your heart as you spend time with him and his keepers in an experience you'll cherish forever.”

The advert for the experience said that the bird is one of New Zealand’s national treasures.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Simon Hall, of Tasti, says some people buy baches in Omaha - he decided to found a kiwi sanctuary at Maungataniwha native forest.

In 1975, The Smithsonian's National Zoo was the first organisation to hatch a brown kiwi outside of New Zealand, and has hatched several eggs since.

The fertilised egg that was to become Paora was transferred to the Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens in March as part of a special loan agreement with the Smithsonian and with the support of the New Zealand Government.

Paora broke out of his shell on April 9, 2019.

Miami Zoo have been approached for comment.