Miami zoo to stop mistreatment of kiwi after concerns raised over welfare

Zoo Miami has agreed to stop its controversial ‘kiwi encounter’ which involves showing off the nocturnal animal under bright lights and letting guests handle it, after concerns were raised by the conservation community in New Zealand.

Videos across social media showed the native New Zealand bird, named “Paora”, being displayed to guests of the Florida zoo under bright lights, and letting them handling the kiwi – giving it head scratches as it sits on a table.

On Tuesday, the Department of Conservation said they were going to raise their concerns with the US zoo to try to improve the house and handling of Paora.

In response to this, Miami Zoo have now axed the kiwi encounter and will no longer ‘subject’ Paora to any public handling.

Zoo goodwill ambassador Ron Magill said in a statement that it regrets the unintentional stress caused by a video on social media depicting the handling of Paora.

“Please know that your concerns and those expressed by the community have been taken very seriously and as a result, effective immediately, the Kiwi Encounter will no longer be offered”

Not only will Paora not be handled by the public any more, the zoo has also decided only to bring the kiwi out of its dark hutch during cleaning – where they will transfer him temporarily to another dark hutch.

“In addition, he is being kept in a quiet isolated area where he can retreat into the dark hutch during the day and have the freedom to come out and explore his habitat during the evening.”

SUPPLIED Paora, the first Kiwi chick to be hatched in Florida.

Magill said the bird is currently doing well and in excellent health.

”We are working each day to provide the animals within our care the respect and committed care they each deserve.”

Paora became the first kiwi to hatch in Miami in 2019 after fertilised kiwi egg was sent to Miami by the Smithsonian in 2019. In 1975, the Smithsonian became the first institution to successfully breed kiwi in captivity outside of New Zealand.

The bird was named in honour of iwi leader, environmental advocate and hands-on conservationist Paora "Baldy" Haitana. He is the only kiwi at Miami Zoo.

Department of Conservation (DOC) Director of Terrestrial Biodiversity Hilary Aikman previously said they would have to raise their concerns through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, as US zoos are managed under a different organisation.

“Kiwi are a taonga species and are treasured by all New Zealanders,” Aikman said.

“The protection and welfare of kiwi is a high priority.”

Supplied An ad for the kiwi encounter on Miami Zoo's website shows guests getting up close and personal with the bird

Simon Hall, who owns a wilderness block where more than 100 of kiwi have been successfully reintroduced into the wilderness, said the handling of kiwis by zoo guests “doesn’t seem quite right”.

“That sort of thing is not really encouraged here.”

The behaviour wouldn’t be allowed in Aotearoa.

Jeseka Christieson, who has started a petition to save the kiwi, said it was mind-blowing that they could treat an animal like this.

“I just feel bad for the little guy.”

The cost of the experience was US$25 ($NZ39).