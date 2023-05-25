You can hold a kiwi in NZ, too. Do we have double standard?

Properly holding a kiwi involves cradling it like a baby and stabilising the legs. (File photo)

Feathers were more than ruffled on Tuesday when videos of Paora, a kiwi in a US zoo, showed paying visitors patting and handling him as he crouched under bright strip lighting.

By Wednesday morning, Zoo Miami goodwill ambassador Ron Magill had apologised to all New Zealand and said the “kiwi encounter” had been cancelled, acknowledging that Paora deserved better treatment.

But, asked everyone who’s seen a famous person holding our national bird, don't we do the same here?

Save the Kiwi executive director Michelle Impey said she had seen lots of comments claiming we treat kiwi in Aotearoa just like the US do – but it’s not the case.

New Zealand has firm rules about what to do when going hands-on with a kiwi, and it’s extremely rare for a non-professional to hold one.

There’s a difference between a kiwi release event and a bird being brought out four times a week, for up to 15 minutes, and subjected to pats and head scratches by the public, said Impey.

Although kiwi releases do sometimes happen during the day, where a member of the public might be able to touch the bird under direct supervision from an accredited professional, the process is done quickly to reduce the impact on the bird.

“After that, they’re being released into their forever home.

“If the bird is calm and the crowd isn’t super huge, sometimes people can touch the feathers on the back side of the bird.”

In the vast majority of cases, only an accredited handler is allowed to hold a kiwi.

To become one, you have to have witnessed an accredited handler holding a kiwi at least five times and then practice at least five times holding a kiwi under the supervision of a handler.

“The general public cannot pick up a kiwi, or hold it.”

There is a provision used for special events where a person can hold one under supervision from an accredited handler – but these are normally ceremonies, she said.

Former Prime Minister John Key at the release of eight kiwi in 2014.

That’s why you might have seen photos of politicians, such as former prime ministers John Key and Jacinda Ardern, holding or touching kiwi.

Safely holding kiwi involves stabilising their legs, making sure you’re not grabbing too many feathers, holding them on their back (similar to cradling a baby) and resting them on your forearm, Impey said.

“[You can’t] squeeze the bird too hard, because they don’t have the same breastbone as other birds and are prone to crush injuries.”

Impey said she can understand why New Zealanders are frustrated at not being able to get up close to a kiwi, when people from another country were able to pay just US$25 (about NZ$40) for the encounter.

Kiwi are being released onto Motutapu for the first time since 2020, when a stoat was detected on the pest-free island in Auckland's Haurakui Gulf. Any kiwi chicks hatched on the island will be used to repopulate the mainland.

But Zoo Miami visitors won’t be holding any more kiwi. Magill said he felt heartfelt sorrow for what Paora, who hatched in 2019, went through.

When asked if he was confident that the rest of Paora’s care plan outside the “kiwi encounter” was up to scratch, Magill said he was confident that if it wasn’t, it would soon be.

If it doesn’t get done, Magill said: “I won’t be working here.”