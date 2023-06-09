Northland iwi battles growing list of environmental issues including an 'exotic' seaweed infestation

A northland iwi is concerned the spread of an invasive seaweed has added to an already growing list of environmental issues for the rohe, and stoked frustrations that they aren’t being listened to.

Two new seaweed species, Caulerpa brachypus and Caulerpa parvifolia, were discovered mid 2021 at Aotea Great Barrier Island and Ahuahu Great Mercury Island.

According to experts, these Caulerpa species outcompete native seaweeds, smother shellfish beds and reduce the diversity of sealife.

Ngātiwai, whose whenua stretches across Northland’s east coast and Aotea/Great Barrier Island, have been battling the exotic seaweed for two years, alongside other ecological infestations.

READ MORE:

* Superspreader seaweed found in more than 10 spots in Northland's Bay of Islands

* Killer seaweed invasion is 'an environmental disaster on the scale of the Rena'

* Superspreader seaweed threatens Northland coast, ocean ecologist warns



Ngātiwai chairman Aperahama Edwards said the seaweed was not the first infestation the rohe has faced.

“Over the last five to ten years we’ve had myrtle rust, kauri dieback, the Asian paddle crab, the Mediterranean saddle worm and a whole host of others that have significantly impacted our rohe, people and way of life,” he said.

RNZ RNZ: The invasive seaweed caulerpa has been found in the Bay of Islands. Aotea Great Barrier Environmental trustee and former Massey University professor Barry Scott tells RNZ about how difficult it is to get rid of the marine invader.

“Ultimately the collateral of the introduction of these pests are our taonga, the endemic flora and fauna.”

Edwards said Ngātiwai was frustrated by the lack of action within their whenua by outside powers, and wanted to see increased iwi control over their own matters.

“We are becoming frustrated with the invitation to join and collaborate around another table, designed not by ourselves, to approach these matters,” he said.

He added it would be more beneficial for Ngātiwai to implement a ‘transfer of power’ that would enable iwi and hapū affected by biosecurity outbreaks to implement rāhui and protect their own taonga.

Ahead of a hui regarding the caulerpa outbreak on June 15, Edwards said the iwi had mixed emotions about the situation.

“[The community] is extremely saddened, disappointed, annoyed...we’re a very resilient people who have become accustomed to a whole array of introduced pests,” he said.

“We’re tired because there doesn't appear to be an acknowledgement of our mana, our rangatiratanga, or being able to provide solutions for the very places that we've had an innate connection with.”

Jack Craw, Deputy Chair of Northland Regional Council, said council shares Ngātiwai concerns that the MPI led response to date has been ‘too slow’, and that MPI needs to provide funding to eradicate Caulerpa urgently.

Biosecurity New Zealand’s deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said while he appreciated Aperahama’s views, partnering with Mana Whenua has been part of the Caulerpa response since its inception.

RICHIE HUGHES/NIWA Two new species, Caulerpa brachypus and Caulerpa parvifolia, were discovered mid 2021 at Aotea Great Barrier Island and Ahuahu Great Mercury Island.

“The Caulerpa response work in the Bay of Islands to date Biosecurity New Zealand is working in partnership with mana whenua and Northland Regional Council,” he said.

“Mana whenua have been deeply involved at governance and on the ground. Ambassador programmes are a great example of this.

“The Ambassador programmes for Caulerpa are focussed on raising awareness of the exotic seaweed, to mitigate spread via human activities through the CAN and rāhui directions,” he added.

Anderson said the ambassador positions are held by mana whenua of Aotea Great Barrier Island and mana whenua for Ahuahu.

“We have actively supported Ngatiwai capacity and capability development to protect kauri in their rohe through the Tiakina kauri/ kauri protection programme.”