Zoo Miami to turn gift shop into kiwi exhibit for Paora, following mistreatment

Zoo Miami is set to demolish one of its gift shops to make a new home for Paora the kiwi, following claims the bird was mistreated earlier in the year.

Concerns were raised by the Department of Conservation (DOC) and others in late May after social media videos showed the native New Zealand bird, being displayed to guests of Zoo Miami under bright strip lighting. Visitors are shown handling the kiwi – giving it head scratches as it sits on a table.

The day after, Zoo Miami​ goodwill ambassador Ron Magill apologised for ‘offending the nation of New Zealand’ and said the encounter had been scrapped.

Renovation plans, given to Stuff, show the Florida zoo will be changing one of its exhibit areas in the Aviary Temple from a gift shop to a kiwi exhibit.

The back wall of the shop will be destroyed to create a bigger space, while a few of the other walls will be removed for glass to be installed.

The documents show that the exhibit will have laminated glass, with a 20% VLT black tint – which would reduce light into the enclosure by 80%.

SUPPLIED Paora was the first Kiwi chick to be hatched in Florida.

Inside Paora’s new home, the new lighting system will have adjustable brightness, with the ability to change light colour down to red (2200k), which kiwi can’t see.

The ground for the enclosure will be filled with deep soil and then covered with leaf litter.

Paora will also have access to a small pool, which will be around 6 inches deep.

His new home will be across from a snake enclosure, which is also being made as part of the renovations.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Simon Hall, of Tasti, says some people buy baches in Omaha - he decided to found a kiwi sanctuary at Maungataniwha native forest.

There’ll be a small staff area behind the enclosure, which provides access into the back of the habitat.

Paora has been kept in a habitat away from the public view since he was hatched at the zoo and was only brought out for encounters with visitors.

His current habitat is a 10 foot (3 metre) room indoors with a dark hutch where he can stay during the day, Magill said, and come out at night to forage through the enrichment items the keepers leave.

In late May, Magill said the enclosure had been in planning for some months and would end up looking much like the New Zealand ones.

The plans for the new exhibit had been shared with some NZ conservation organisations, like Save the Kiwi, for feedback, Magill confirmed.