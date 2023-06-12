Exotic seaweed infestation leads to fishing, anchoring, ban in Bay of Islands

Biosecurity NZ has issued a Controlled Area Notice in Te Rawhiti following the discovery of exotic seaweed

New rules have been put in place that make it illegal to fish or anchor in the area of Te Rāwhiti, in the Bay of Islands, following the discovery of two exotic seaweeds.

Two new seaweed species, Caulerpa brachypus and Caulerpa parvifolia, were discovered mid 2021 at Aotea Great Barrier Island and Ahuahu Great Mercury Island.

On May 3, the Northland Regional Council discovered the seaweed, which is too widespread for any known treatment, in a dozen locations around the region.

Biosecurity New Zealand has since put a Controlled Area Notice (CAN) in place to stop the spread of the seaweed by making it illegal to fish or anchor vessels in an area around 4km wide.

Divers found that the Caulerpa had been spreading in the area undetected for at least a few seasons.

Under the CAN, it is illegal to remove any marine organism from the zone, which means all fishing – including spearfishing, crayfish, kina and other shellfish gathering – is not allowed.

Some anchoring is allowed for scientific vessels, or in an emergency, such as sheltering from bad weather.

RNZ RNZ: The invasive seaweed caulerpa has been found in the Bay of Islands. Aotea Great Barrier Environmental trustee and former Massey University professor Barry Scott tells RNZ about how difficult it is to get rid of the marine invader.

BNZ deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said mana whenua and other in the Northland community understand that preventative measures are needed to contain the pest.

The CAN is important to protect the Northland marine environment, but also wider Aotearoa New Zealand waters, he said.

“Caulerpa easily breaks into small fragments which can then be moved to other areas by people going about water activities such as anchoring, diving and fishing, which is why we need these legal controls.”

Earlier in the month, Ngātiwai chairman Aperahama Edwards said the seaweed was not the first infestation the rohe has faced.

Glenn Edney Caulerpa on Aotea/Great Barrier Island.

“Over the last five to ten years we’ve had myrtle rust, kauri dieback, the Asian paddle crab, the Mediterranean saddle worm and a whole host of others that have significantly impacted our rohe, people and way of life,” he said.

“[The community] is extremely saddened, disappointed, annoyed...we’re a very resilient people who have become accustomed to a whole array of introduced pests.”