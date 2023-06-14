‘Not going to regulate themselves’ - Ethique founder Brianne West, Simon Bridges debate environmental regulations

Ethique founder Brianne West has taken aim at governments over environmental regulation, declaring that big businesses are incapable of regulating themselves.

The Kiwi entrepreneur, who has won multiple awards for sustainability in business since launching the zero-waste beauty product in 2012, is the latest guest on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, hosted by Simon Bridges.

During the course of their conversation, the issue of environmental regulations for businesses came up.

“Business needs to be the one that does something about [the environmental crisis],” says West, who stood down as Ethique’s chief executive earlier this year.

“There was a statistic that there were 100 companies out there responsible for 70% of carbon emissions in the last 100 years. I think we probably know who those companies are, right?

“We need to hold them to account, and they need to change their ways, it is that simple.”

West says she disagrees that markets and businesses can successfully self-regulate.

“The idea of a personal carbon footprint was invented by petrochemical companies to make us feel guilty for something we cannot control.

“We live in the system we live in, I am idealistic, but I'm also practical.

“The way to change the world is to change those big businesses. It is not the consumer’s fault, it is not the farmer's fault. Everyone can do their bit, but the best thing you can do is go and start making businesses change.”

West says that can be done in a number of ways, including through a boycott or petition or just by giving advice.

It’s completely misguided to believe that the people running petrochemical companies and other major polluters will behave ethically when it comes to the climate crisis, West says.

“You've got companies who don't have people like me, my peers and other people who want to change the world, on the boards in leadership positions – yet.”

To listen to the full interview, in which West and Bridges discuss their accents, avoiding confrontation, measuring business success by more than just profit, and why fancy job titles don’t always translate to great employees, use the audio player above or click here.

