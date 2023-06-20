Sewage overflowing into Auckland river almost 3x more than allocated limit

Henderson Creek had 100 wastewater overflow incidents in a one-year period – almost 3x more than it’s allocated limit

Sewage is overflowing into an Auckland river almost 3x more than the limit allocated to water providers, according to latest data.

On Sunday, Henderson locals said they had to “hope and pray” they don’t get sick as sewage overflowed into their river more than daily.

New figures given to Stuff show there were 100 wet weather wastewater overflow incidents between July 2021 andthe end of June 2022.

As part of its discharge permit, Watercare allow for “an average of no more than two Wet Weather Overflow Events per Engineered Overflow Point per year”, according to their own guidelines.

Around the Henderson Creek catchment, there are 18 EOPs – meaning the area is overflowing 2.78x more than it’s allocated limit.

Rivercare group coordinator Alan Clist said the overflow average exceeding was pretty shocking.

Clist said you only had to be near the EOP during an overflow to know how bad it was.

“Breathe it in, see what you think.”

Watercare networks planning manager Andrew Deutschle said wet weather overflows occur when the amount of storm water entering the network exceeds capacity.

“To help reduce overflows at Henderson Creek, we’re working on the connection of stage one of the Northern Interceptor to Rosedale Wastewater Treatment Plant that will redirect flows from Hobsonville and Whenuapai to Rosedale, reducing the load on the Te Atatu wastewater network.”

This, along with other projects, will provide the area with further relief, he said.

“Aucklanders can also help to reduce wet-weather overflows by making sure their gully trap is raised off the ground and covered with a grate – and that your stormwater downpipe is separate from your gully trap.”

Local resident of close to 50 years, and president of the Waitemata Canoe and Multisport Club, John Nowak, previously said a lot of the locals go paddling and just hope and pray not to get sick.

Nowak said he grew up next to the river, learned to swim and fish in the river – but now when he sees someone in the river he thinks “what are you doing?”.

Club members have been left to “roll the dice” when going out for a paddle, he said.

“It’s horrible to think about.

“At what point do the old guys stop paddling and nobody else starts.”