How does New Zealand compare to other countries in the war against plastic?

18:14, Jun 30 2023
ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF
Chris Hunt, produce manager at New World Durham Street, talked to Stuff about the ban on fruit and vegetable bags.

As of Saturday, July 1, plastic single-use produce bags, tableware and cutlery are banned alongside restricted plastic straws and a transition to compostable produce labels.

This is the second of three stages in New Zealand’s plan to phase out hard-to-recycle and single-use plastic, with more bans incoming mid-2025.

This sounds pretty monumental, but how do we stack up to other countries?

Research compiled by Hannah Blumhardt, a senior associate at Victoria University’s Institute for Governance and Policy Studies, shows some countries are more than a step ahead.

Here are some of the main points:

France:

  • All single-use plastic will be phased out by 2040.

  • 20% of supermarket floor space must be bulk/unpackaged aisles by 2030.

  • The number of plastic bottles on the market by 2030 must be halved.

  • Hospitality businesses are banned from using single-use items for dine-in customers as of 2024.

  • Retail stores must allow customers to be served in BYO containers.

  • Takeaway drinks in a consumer’s BYO cup must cost less than in a single-use cup.

  • Free plastic toys with kids' meals are banned.

A sign reminds customers to bring their own bags next time they shop at New World Durham St in Christchurch.
ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff
A sign reminds customers to bring their own bags next time they shop at New World Durham St in Christchurch.

Chile:

  • 30% of beverage bottles displayed in supermarkets will be reusable by 2024.

  • Hospitality businesses are banned from using single-use items for dine-in customers as of 2024.

  • Supermarket and beverage vendors must offer drinks in reusable bottles, and accept them for re-use when returned by customers.

Spain:

  • Single-use cups and foodware must be reduced 70% by 2030.
  • 20% of supermarket floor space must be bulk/unpackaged aisles by 2023.
  • Single-use plastic packaging is taxed.
Taiwan:

  • Hospitality outlets that offer takeaways must have a reusable takeaway container option.

  • Chain beverage stores must give a 20-cent discount if customers bring a BYO cup.

Austria:

  • Retail chains must offer returnable beverage packaging by 2026.

  • There’s a levy on producers and importers of plastic packaging.

Germany:

  • Hospitality outlets that offer takeaways must have a reusable takeaway container option.

Portugal:

  • 30% of all packaging must be reusable by 2023.

UK:

  • Taxes plastic packaging that doesn’t contain at least 30% recycled content.