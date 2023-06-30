How does New Zealand compare to other countries in the war against plastic?

Chris Hunt, produce manager at New World Durham Street, talked to Stuff about the ban on fruit and vegetable bags.

As of Saturday, July 1, plastic single-use produce bags, tableware and cutlery are banned alongside restricted plastic straws and a transition to compostable produce labels.

This is the second of three stages in New Zealand’s plan to phase out hard-to-recycle and single-use plastic, with more bans incoming mid-2025.

This sounds pretty monumental, but how do we stack up to other countries?

Research compiled by Hannah Blumhardt, a senior associate at Victoria University’s Institute for Governance and Policy Studies, shows some countries are more than a step ahead.

Here are some of the main points:

France:

All single-use plastic will be phased out by 2040.

20% of supermarket floor space must be bulk/unpackaged aisles by 2030.

The number of plastic bottles on the market by 2030 must be halved.

Hospitality businesses are banned from using single-use items for dine-in customers as of 2024.

Retail stores must allow customers to be served in BYO containers.

Takeaway drinks in a consumer’s BYO cup must cost less than in a single-use cup.

Free plastic toys with kids' meals are banned.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A sign reminds customers to bring their own bags next time they shop at New World Durham St in Christchurch.

Chile:

30% of beverage bottles displayed in supermarkets will be reusable by 2024.

Hospitality businesses are banned from using single-use items for dine-in customers as of 2024.

Supermarket and beverage vendors must offer drinks in reusable bottles, and accept them for re-use when returned by customers.

Spain:

Single-use cups and foodware must be reduced 70% by 2030.

20% of supermarket floor space must be bulk/unpackaged aisles by 2023.

Single-use plastic packaging is taxed.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Single-use plastic bags for fresh produce are on the way out.

Taiwan:

Hospitality outlets that offer takeaways must have a reusable takeaway container option.

Chain beverage stores must give a 20-cent discount if customers bring a BYO cup.

Austria:

Retail chains must offer returnable beverage packaging by 2026.

There’s a levy on producers and importers of plastic packaging.

Supplied Waste plastic is gathered in bales. New Zealand and other countries are trying to reduce the use of single-use plastic.

Germany:

Hospitality outlets that offer takeaways must have a reusable takeaway container option.

Portugal:

30% of all packaging must be reusable by 2023.

UK: