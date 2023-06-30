How does New Zealand compare to other countries in the war against plastic?
As of Saturday, July 1, plastic single-use produce bags, tableware and cutlery are banned alongside restricted plastic straws and a transition to compostable produce labels.
This is the second of three stages in New Zealand’s plan to phase out hard-to-recycle and single-use plastic, with more bans incoming mid-2025.
This sounds pretty monumental, but how do we stack up to other countries?
Research compiled by Hannah Blumhardt, a senior associate at Victoria University’s Institute for Governance and Policy Studies, shows some countries are more than a step ahead.
Here are some of the main points:
France:
-
All single-use plastic will be phased out by 2040.
-
20% of supermarket floor space must be bulk/unpackaged aisles by 2030.
-
The number of plastic bottles on the market by 2030 must be halved.
-
Hospitality businesses are banned from using single-use items for dine-in customers as of 2024.
-
Retail stores must allow customers to be served in BYO containers.
-
Takeaway drinks in a consumer’s BYO cup must cost less than in a single-use cup.
-
Free plastic toys with kids' meals are banned.
Chile:
-
30% of beverage bottles displayed in supermarkets will be reusable by 2024.
-
Hospitality businesses are banned from using single-use items for dine-in customers as of 2024.
-
Supermarket and beverage vendors must offer drinks in reusable bottles, and accept them for re-use when returned by customers.
Spain:
- Single-use cups and foodware must be reduced 70% by 2030.
- 20% of supermarket floor space must be bulk/unpackaged aisles by 2023.
- Single-use plastic packaging is taxed.
Taiwan:
-
Hospitality outlets that offer takeaways must have a reusable takeaway container option.
-
Chain beverage stores must give a 20-cent discount if customers bring a BYO cup.
Austria:
-
Retail chains must offer returnable beverage packaging by 2026.
-
There’s a levy on producers and importers of plastic packaging.
Germany:
-
Hospitality outlets that offer takeaways must have a reusable takeaway container option.
Portugal:
-
30% of all packaging must be reusable by 2023.
UK:
-
Taxes plastic packaging that doesn’t contain at least 30% recycled content.