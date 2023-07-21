Newsable today: Kākāpō make their North Island comeback

This chonky fella, Bunker, is one of the four male kākāpō who moved house this week.

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: What we do and don’t know about Thursday’s fatal shooting in Auckland. Plus kākāpō are back in the North Island, and what matches to keep an eye on this first FIFA weekend.

Good morning, happy Friday, I hope you’re doing okay.

It’s been quite the end to the week, so I won’t keep you long and we’ll get straight into today’s line-up.

This morning, Stuff’s Auckland Editor, Simon Plumb, talks to us about what we do and don’t know about Auckland’s fatal shooting incident on Thursday.

Some brilliant news that came out of this week - kākāpō have returned to the North Island! Four male chonkers were released on Wednesday, moving from Whenua Hou (down South, near Stuart Island) to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari (in Waikato). Andrew Digby, from the Department of Conservation’s kākāpō recovery team, is on the pod to explain why this is such great news.

It’s going to be a big weekend of FIFA games - our friend Kristina Eddy from Sky Sport joins us once again to talk through the matches we should all be keeping an eye on, and we pivot to talking the best snacks to eat when watching a match (naturally).

Given the week we’ve just had, we’re going to give Fun Fact Friday a miss this week. Hopefully that’s not too much of a disappointment, but it just feels right.

Have a great weekend, keep an eye out for Saturday’s episode, and we’ll catch you soon.

Imo

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.