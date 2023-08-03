Auckland's last elephant, Burma, has a new home - they just have to build it first

Burma is set to move across the ditch to Australia - provided that Monarto Safari Park can raise enough money for a habitat

Auckland Zoo’s last remaining elephant, Burma, has finally found a new home – with the only catch being that the move hinges on an Australian Zoo raising $2 million for a new habitat.

Burma was intended to move to Australia Zoo in late 2021 after her paddock mate, Anjalee, relocated to Taronga Western Plains Zoo for health reasons.

Auckland Zoo said at the time the move would give both elephants the “family herd” they needed for their wellbeing.

But in April, just days before the move, it was announced Burma’s long-awaited move would not go ahead as one of Australia Zoo’s elephants had to be treated for a bacterial infection.

The long wait is now over, with Auckland Zoo confirming a new home has been found at Monarto Safari Park in their yet-to-be-built elephant enclosure.

Auckland Zoo Director Kevin Buley said that in order for Burma to make the move, their Australian counterparts would have to reach their fundraising goal of $6.5 million, which they are $2 million shy of.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland Zoo's last remaining elephant, Burma, may have found a new home in Australia at Monarto Safari Park

The Auckland team would know by October whether that goal would be met, at which time – if the given the green light – preparations could begin to move Burma across the ditch.

The new habitat would be around 35 acres and, initially, be home to two other elephants.

“It’s the largest safari experience outside of Africa”, Buley said.

It’s not across the line yet, he said, but both sides are optimistic that this could be Burma’s new home.

“This is obviously her home... we have no concerns about her welfare currently, but in the long term we know that she needs to be with other elephants.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Burma would move to the new habitat in Australia along with two other elephants

On Wednesday morning Burma was out with zookeepers in the exhibit, where she indicated to them that she wanted to play in the travelling crate – which had sat in her enclosure since preparations began for her move to Australia around two years ago.

Zoos South Australia CEO Elaine Bensted said they’re working to provide the very best home for elephants where they can live as part of a complex and enriching family herd structure.

“The establishment of a new herd in South Australia would increase capacity and be a hugely valuable resource for our Australasian elephant programme.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Burma’s welfare in the short term isn’t of concern, Buley said, due to the close bond she has with her keepers

Flight costs for Burma to get to Australia sit at around $260,000 – but they’ll only have to pay half of that, because when her flights were cancelled on her failed relocation to Australia Zoo, some of her ticket price was kept as credit.

Auckland Zoo was also refunded more than $400,000 intended for “habitat modifications” for Burma at Australia Zoo, according to documents released under the Local Government Official Information and Management Act.