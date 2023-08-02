Invasive seaweed detected at Waiheke Island, divers to investigate

Exotic seaweed Caulerpa has been identified at Waiheke Island in the Hauraki Gulf.

An exotic and invasive seaweed has reached Waiheke Island.

The Waiheke Marine Project has been doing surveillance for the invasive seaweed, Caulerpa, that has already become established at Aotea Great Barrier Island, and notified Biosecurity New Zealand on Saturday that they had found the seaweed off the island’s northern coast near Thompson’s Point.

According to experts, the Caulerpa species outcompete native seaweeds, smother shellfish beds and reduce the diversity of sealife.

The Waiheke Marine Project provided underwater video footage which Niwa’s Marine Invasive Taxonomic Service has provisionally identified as Caulerpa, Biosecurity New Zealand said.

READ MORE:

* Exotic seaweed infestation leads to fishing, anchoring, ban in Bay of Islands

* Northland iwi battles growing list of environmental issues including an 'exotic' seaweed infestation

* Superspreader seaweed found in more than 10 spots in Northland's Bay of Islands



“We would like to thank the Waiheke Marine Project and Ngāti Pāoa for their commitment to Caulerpa research and their fast action informing us. They found the new infestation on their third survey in the island’s waters using a remote operated vehicle."

Waiheke Marine Project/Supplied Exotic seaweed Caulerpa has been identified at two sites at Thompson’s Point, Waiheke Island.

Biosecurity NZ expects to have scientific divers in the water on Thursday to assess the scale of the find.

The Caulerpa in the area appears to be young plants in the early stages of establishment, but surveillance dives are needed to provide a full picture, the agency said.

The invasive seaweed has also been found at Ahuahu Great Mercury Island and was identified at Kawau Island in July.

In May, it was found in the Bay of Islands, where new rules have been put in place that make it illegal to fish or anchor in the area of Te Rāwhiti.

RNZ RNZ: The invasive seaweed caulerpa has been found in the Bay of Islands. Aotea Great Barrier Environmental trustee and former Massey University professor Barry Scott tells RNZ about how difficult it is to get rid of the marine invader.

Kaiwhakatere of Waiheke Marine Project, Miranda O’Connell, said the group conducted underwater drone surveys in January and March.

After Caulerpa was found at Kawau in July the group realised it needed to do another survey, O’Connell said.

”We believe currents are one of the biggest vectors, along with boats and fishing gear.”

After the seaweed was discovered at two sites during surveying on Saturday, the group decided it was crucial to get more information and contracted a team of science divers who were in the water on Tuesday.

They confirmed it was Caulerpa, O’Connell said.

“Ngāti Pāoa and the Waiheke Marine Project have a goal of being in the water doing removal and reduction techniques within 15 days.”

Biosecurity NZ is about to start large-scale Caulerpa treatment feasibility trials at Aotea Great Barrier Island and Te Rāwhiti Inlet in Northland and a further elimination project at Kawau Island.

Caulerpa can be reported on the pest hotline 0800 80 99 66.