Hauraki Gulf protection area expands, changes to fishing rules

Changes to marine protection and fisheries rules for the Hauraki Gulf are due to be announced on Wednesday. (File photo)

The government is expected to announce changes to marine protection and fisheries rules for the Hauraki Gulf on Wednesday.

Stuff understands the changes will include 19 new marine protection areas – expanding the proportion of the gulf under protection from 6% to 18%.

The announcement is expected to include the banning of bottom trawling and Danish seining from some areas of the gulf.

Danish seining is a fishing method where a vessel sweeps the seafloor using a large net and weighted rope.

However, the draft Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan released in January did not exclude trawling from the gulf entirely and included trawl corridors where these methods could continue to be used.

Wednesday’s announcement is also expected to include details of a tailored, “all of Gulf” fisheries plan to replace the current species-by-species approach to fisheries rules.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Conservation Willow-Jean Prime and Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Rachel Brooking are due to announce the changes in Auckland on Wednesday.

The Department of Conservation put its proposed change to marine protection zones out for public consultation in October 2022.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Goat Island Marine reserve in Auckland has had issues with poachers fishing inside the marine reserve despite it being illegal and ruining the marine life in the Hauraki Gulf. (Video first published December 23, 2021)

Those changes built on the 2021 Revitalising the Gulf strategy and included 12 High Protection Areas, where customary practices will continue and five seafloor protection areas that prohibit activities that disturb the seafloor, such as bottom trawling and mining.

Also included in the most recent proposal were protected areas next to the existing Cathedral Cove/Whanganui-a-Hei and Cape Rodney/Okakari Point marine reserves.