Rogue lawn mower's actions compared to 'boy racer' vandalism

Devonport's Ngataringa Park was left in a sorry state after an Auckland Council contractor mowed the grass following torrential rain.

The actions of a contractor who “ploughed” an Auckland park with a lawn mower after wet weather has been compared to “boy racer” vandalism by council staff.

Ngataringa Park on the North Shore was left muddied after an Auckland Council contractor mowed the grass on May 11, two days after torrential rain caused flooding in parts of the region.

Locals questioned why the lawn was being mowed in such soggy conditions. Their concerns were passed onto the council by Devonport-Takapuna Local Board member Toni van Tonder, who said the park looked as if it had been “ploughed”.

Despite a Ventia manager putting an end to the mowing, a contractor returned the next day, leaving deep, muddy tyre tracks in the grass around the skate park.

The council was alerted to the continued mowing after a Stuff visual journalist visited the park, chanced upon the contractor and filmed them with a drone.

Emails obtained by Stuff show deep confusion amongst Auckland Council staff regarding the lawn mover operator’s decision to finish the job.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff A contractor returned to mow Ngataringa Park the day after being told to stop mowing due to soggy grass conditions.

“If this was the result of some boy racer, it would very rightly be called vandalism. While that may not have been the contractor’s intention, my personal view is that the label still applies,” said a staffer whose name was redacted.

The incident was also escalated to then-Auckland Council CEO Jim Stabback.

Manager of area operations Sarah Jones said Ventia staff were “mystified why the mower operator would do this”.

“They usually check the ground first, stop mowing when they find a wet patch and record the reasons for not mowing 100% of the site for their reporting.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Devonport-Takapuna Local Board member Toni van Tonder previously said the park looked as if it had been “ploughed”.

“They are usually pretty good at it, and we get a monthly report with sites and percentages that are too wet.”

General manager of parks and community facilities Taryn Crewe suggested that Ventia should apologise for the damage to the park.

“I want to know what remediation they will be doing on the field, at their cost, and what consequences/learnings there are for this type of work.”

Ventia has since opened a full investigation into the matter.

A Ventia spokesperson said it was proud to work with the council to maintain Tāmaki Makaurau’s exceptional lifestyle and amenities.

“Unfortunately, in this particular case, the work was not up to the standard that we, council and the community expect, and we apologise for that.”

“We have been working with our team to ensure they understand our best-practice procedures and the high standards we expect in order to ensure this doesn’t occur again.”

Work to repair the damage to Ngataringa Park is under way.

As a former landfill, the park is notorious for having drainage issues as the ground is unsuitable for planting trees to help absorb water.