Iwi jumps in to remove invasive seaweed caulerpa near Kawau Island

A north Auckland iwi will begin removing the invasive seaweed caulerpa near Te Kawau Tūmaro ō Toi/Kawau Island on Friday.

Nicola MacDonald, chief executive of Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust, said her iwi is focused on removing the exotic seaweed, discovered near the island in July.

“Today, we’re out on the waters with our kaumatua, experts, and officials to make sure the work to remove this pest from our waters is carried out with tikanga Māori at the forefront,” McDonald said.

Ngāti Manuhiri is working with Biosecurity New Zealand, Niwa, and experts from the United States who have successfully eradicated caulerpa from their waters, she said.

“We know that the most effective way to eradicate caulerpa is to act swiftly, so we’re getting on with the job of ridding this infestation from our rohe.”

The removal process involves collecting pieces by hand and can take several weeks to complete.

After caulerpa was found in the Bay of Islands in May, MacDonald visited California where caulerpa had been successfully eradicated from the Agua Hedionda Lagoon, 60km north of San Diego.

Ngāti Manuhiri brought a team of Americans involved with that removal to Aotearoa, including Dr Robert Mooney, to share their expertise and experience in a series of meetings from Waitangi to Hauraki.

Mooney told Stuff the infestation at Hedionda Lagoon was treated like an oil spill and that model is needed here.

His advice is to “jump in – we’ve seen it grow, we’ve seen the devastation it can do”.

“I wouldn’t promise you eradication, but what we’ve seen since we’ve been here is a tremendous groundswell of community support, that is tremendously inspiring.”

MacDonald said the meetings with community groups gave a sense of help to communities who felt they couldn’t do anything to combat the invasive pest.

The iwi is working with Biosecurity New Zealand which has been criticised for taking a containment policy rather than prioritising eliminating caulerpa.

Biosecurity NZ deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said the authority has a strong focus on preventing the spread of caulerpa but has not taken elimination off the table.

However, eliminating large areas of dense infestation would be very difficult and there is no example of this being achieved elsewhere in the world, he said.

“There has been a consistent and thorough effort over the past two years to manage the situation in partnership with mana whenua, regional councils, and local communities.

“To date, almost $3 million has been spent on understanding the pest and its challenges, surveillance to detect other infestations, trialling treatments, and working to prevent its spread to other locations through legal controls on risk activities and extensive education campaigns,” Anderson said.

Trials will soon be under way at Te Rāwhiti, Bay of Islands, and on Aotea Great Barrier Island for large scale removal focusing on using suction dredging and benthic mats for smothering caulerpa, while hand removal and small-scale benthic mats are being used in the Bay of Islands for scattered patches of the weed.