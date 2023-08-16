Cannabis, a bong, and dog turd covered in glitter: the stories of Gisborne's litter

A dog turd covered in glitter was amongst the more unusual finds in a survey of Gisborne’s rubbish. (File photo)

A glitter-covered dog turd is without question the oddest of finds in a recent audit of Gisborne’s rubbish bags.

Also discovered were cannabis, a bong, and various other oddities, and a staggering amount of wasted food.

The audit, carried out between May 15 and 17 saw a team of “waste auditors” trawl through 300 rubbish bags chosen at random from those left out for kerbside collection.

Supplied Uneaten food found thrown away in one rubbish bag in Gisborne during a week in May.

The council’s solid waste manager Phil Nickerson said this data helped the council plan where to aim funding in the future and where education programmes might help.

“It’s called a SWAP Audit – Solid Waste Analysis Protocol and was developed for the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) to produce waste data that is consistent across the country,” he said.

Glitter-covered dog turds and other interesting nuggets aside, the most startling finding was that about 42.8%, or 37.4 tonnes of what is thrown out each week was uneaten food that gets trucked out of town to a landfill in Paeroa.

Other large contributors to the waste stream was sanitary paper at 13.3%, plastics at 13%, green waste at 5.5% and other organics at 3.3%.

The council was reviewing and updating its Waste Minimisation Management Plan and looking at how it can manage its waste, including moving to a wheelie bin system for kerbside collection.

“This would include a bin for organic food matter to be separated into. We also run education programs through the Tairāwhiti Environment Centre to encourage people to shop wisely and look at composting options for their homes,” Nickerson said.