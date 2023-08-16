Stormwater pollution cases on the rise in Timaru

Saltwater Creek on the southern boundary of Timaru has stormwater discharge and flows through urban and rural areas.

A total of 36 reports of contaminants discharged into waterways have been recorded in Timaru during the last financial year.

“We have one case that is currently facing prosecution,” said Environment Canterbury (ECan) southern zone lead Gina Slee.

The number of reports was an increase on the previous year, when there were 27 incidents reported in the Timaru township by the public, Slee said.

“The increase could be due to a variety of factors, one being that members of the public are more aware and proactive about reporting incidents; lockdown restrictions would have also had an impact on the number of reports in 2021.

“The incidents range from minor events like a domestic discharge into a gutter, to significant pollution incidents such as a recent oil spill at Pātītī Point.”

Slee said discharges of chemicals or contaminants were the most common, closely followed by rubbish dumping in or near waterways.

supplied/Stuff ECan says many people do not realise that what goes down a stormwater drain, in most cases goes directly into waterways.

“Pollution events are an ongoing problem. We need the community to understand that what goes down the stormwater drains is untreated and can contaminate our rivers and the ocean,” Slee said.

“When you pick up litter and dog poo, rather than leaving it to get washed into a drain or directly into a waterway, it keeps the water clean and safe.

“Keeping waterways free from litter protects the habitat of our aquatic life like eels and whitebait.”

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Numbers of endangered whitebait and the native lamprey fish kanakana have increased due to Ewan Mathieson's work on-farm in Colac Bay

She said many residents were not aware that what went down the stormwater drains on the side of the road in towns, in most cases, went directly into waterways.

“The dumping of rubbish in and near the waterways is particularly frustrating. This behaviour has a big impact on both the environment and ratepayers, as it can be expensive to clean up and investigate.

“We continue to work with Timaru District Council to place signage about the fines and consequences of rubbish dumping in key locations.”

ECan started a “Protect Our Waterways” campaign on August 8.