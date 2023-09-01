Despite past convictions some dairy farmers continue spewing effluent onto land and water

Repeat offenders dominate the annual tally of environmental offending by dairy farms spewing cow effluent onto land and waterways.

Of the six prosecutions by regional councils that concluded in the 2022/23 year, half involved individuals and companies that had been convicted of similar offending in the past.

The worst offending, which resulted in a Waikato stream turning green with effluent, was caused by Cazjal Farm Ltd, its director John Walling and G&V Farms Ltd.

Cazjal, which was recently fined $96,000, had a history of non-compliance and was fined $52,500 in 2017 for similar offending.

Walling, who was also fined $96,000, had no previous convictions but his companies Tui Glen Farm Ltd and Walling Family Farms Ltd were fined $60,000 for unlawful earthworks in 2012.

Walling has appealed his latest sentence to the High Court.

Another Waikato company, Riverlock Land and Property Ltd., copped its fourth conviction for effluent offending in 11 years, earning it a fine of $28,125. It had three previous convictions for similar offending, in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Supplied Offending by Cazjal Farm Ltd., its director John Walling and G&V Farms Ltd. led to dairy effluent entering the Matapara Stream near Otorohanga.

Another featuring amongst the convicted was Foxton dairy farmer Graham Sexton, who along with his son Matthew and company Donview Farms Ltd, was fined $78,750 for discharging effluent that entered a wetland. Graham Sexton was ordered to restore sand dunes after he’d illegally dug through them in 2010.

In the 2022/2023 year, there were six prosecutions resulting in 12 parties being convicted for cases where dairy effluent entered rivers, streams, wetlands, or ran on to land where it could have entered waterways or groundwater.

Fines totalling $531,750 were imposed on the 12 convicted parties.

A further 264 abatement notices and 160 infringement notices were issued.

Supplied An overflowing effluent storage pond on Brooklyn Farm, near Opotiki.

The number of abatement notices was below average (the annual average since 2009 is 318). The number of infringement notices was also well below the average of 239 and the number of successful prosecutions was well below the average of 22.

Federated Farmers dairy chairperson Richard McIntyre said the lower number of prosecutions, infringements, and abatement notices “speaks to the huge progress we’ve been making to improve environmental outcomes over the last few years”.

“Most dairy farmers are doing the right thing and take their environmental obligations incredibly seriously, but as with any group in society, there will always be a very small minority who let the team down and break the rules,” he said.

“Repeat offending is particularly disappointing to hear about – and nobody will be more disappointed to hear about those cases than the thousands of farmers out there who are doing the right thing,” McIntyre said.

Forest & Bird freshwater advocate Tom Kay said the lower number of non-compliance issues was promising, but it was hard to compare over time given rules or councils’ monitoring efforts might have changed.

“We hope the data reflects a genuine improvement in the management of dairy farm effluent and means fewer streams and rivers are being polluted, but we must always look at this data alongside the data on the actual health of our streams. As always it’s a shame the numbers aren’t lower – or even zero,” he said.

“People who are repeatedly breaking rules and causing harm to the environment are making things hard for everyone, and they show exactly why Forest & Bird has been calling for strong rules to protect freshwater for years. We can’t just rely on the good intent of farmers to protect our freshwater. While many people are doing the right thing, we can’t rely on that. Repeat offenders are part of the reason we need clear rules in place,” Kay said.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor announces the Government's final plan to reduce agricultural emissions (video first published August 18).

Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Christine Rose said many New Zealanders would be disappointed with the figures, particularly those concerning repeat offenders.

“To protect people’s health, the climate and the environment, we need stronger regulation of the dairy industry. That means a phase out of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, and a reduction in the dairy herd size. And we need better enforcement of these regulations so that people comply with the law,” she said.

Dairy effluent convictions, 2022/2023: