Mature pōhutukawa escape the chop after tree advocates' plea for reprieve

Several pōhutukawa trees above the Parnell Baths in central Auckland came down in slips caused by January's flooding and February's Cyclone Gabrielle. But some others were brought down by people without the proper paperwork, an aborist says.

Three mature pōhutukawa in central Auckland escaped the chop on Wednesday, thanks to swift action from tree advocates.

Mark Lockhart, a board member of the Tree Council and tree advocacy group Mana Rākau, said he found out on Tuesday evening that three of four pōhutukawa at a Parnell address were due to be cut down in the morning.

The one tree not to be felled is a protected tree in Auckland Council’s schedule of notable trees.

Lockhart asked people to go to the site to try to persuade the owner and an arborist to hold off on the work.

Steve Abel is a member of Mana Rākau, a group formed during the occupation of mature native trees on a residential development site on Canal Rd in Avondale.

Abel went to the Parnell property early on Wednesday and tried to speak to the owner who asked the Mana Rākau members to leave. Police then arrived at the site.

A number of arborists had been approached to quote on removing the trees, Abel said.

Arborist Luke Carbrol told Stuff he was asked by the owner to quote on removing three of the trees, but declined as it went against company values – “we need to try and protect the large trees in Auckland”.

Steve Abel/Supplied Members of Mana Rākau went to a Parnell property early on Wednesday after they heard thre mature pōhutukawa were to be felled.

Carbrol said he spoke to the contractor lined up to do the work on Wednesday morning – who had already made the call himself to cancel the job because of its contentious nature.

That company wasn't breaking any laws, Carbrol said.

“The fact the trees weren’t protected in the first place is more of an issue.”

Abel said the whole cluster of trees should be protected, and Auckland Council is aware of the anomaly as just one of the trees is listed as notable.

Auckland Council compliance manager Adrian Wilson said two compliance officers went to the site on Wednesday morning and informed the owner that one of the trees on the property is protected – and that removal or altering a protected tree would lead to escalated compliance action.

“The owner confirmed they would not carry out works to any trees on the site at present and would contact the council if they planned to make alterations in future,” Wilson said.

The incident comes after the Natural and Built Environment Bill passed its third reading in Parliament last week. The move will nullify a 2012 clause in the Resource Management Act, which prohibited councils from putting in place general tree protection.

Lockhart said tree advocacy groups have been “fighting and fighting” to restore tree protection in the decade or so since.

“With the third reading of the bill, the select committee recommended that this clause be removed, and also recommended that through the National Planning Framework that there needed to be a requirement for councils to take into account urban trees.”

However, the legislation will not be passed before the house rises for the election and protection measures will remain unchanged until at least next year, Lockhart said.

In August last year, Auckland Council agreed to update its list of Notable Trees following an out-of-court settlement with the Tree Council.