Dead whale washes up on Auckland beach, work underway to move it

A dead whale has washed up on Red Beach in Auckland.

A whale thought to have died a few days ago has washed up on Auckland’s Red Beach.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) and local iwi are on scene and a beach goer said they were waiting on an excavator to remove the carcass.

The whale had been sighted in the water near Kawau Island a few days ago, believed to be dead, Project Jonah general manager Daren​ Grover said.

“It was expected it would wash up at a beach at some point,” he said.

SUPPLIED It’s not yet clear which species of whale it was.

Grover was “curious” to know whether the whale was a locally endangered Bryde's whale or a pygmy blue whale which were winter visitors to the Hauraki Gulf.

DOC operations manager for Auckland, Rebecca Rush, said DOC were working with Ngāti Manuhiri, the local iwi, on the next steps for the carcass.

“The whale is potentially a pygmy blue whale, but this is not confirmed. It appears to have been deceased for a number of days prior to washing up,” she said.

Shortly before 6pm on Saturday an excavator and two trucks arrived at the beach to move the whale to an unknown location.

SUPPLIED/Supplied The whale carcass was put onto the back of a truck shortly before 6pm.

The carcass was placed onto the back of one of the trucks.

The public are reminded to contact the experts if they come across a stranded or distressed marine animal by calling 0800 DOC HOT or 0800 4 WHALE.