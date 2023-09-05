Newsable: Why NZ needs to pay attention to the global threat of invasive species

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Invasive species, or introduced pests, are the drivers behind 60% of all extinctions globally, and a new report says tackling the issue is achievable - if we take action now.

The Assessment Report on Invasive Alien Species and their Control was released this morning by the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), presenting the world’s latest evidence and trends.

The report’s authors heralded New Zealand’s current biosecurity measures, but experts also say we cannot afford to become complacent when it comes to protecting our natural environment.

Jacqueline Beggs, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Auckland, speaks with Newsable about the importance of the report.

Below is an edited transcript from the interview, which you can listen to in full here.

What are the current invasive species impacting New Zealand right now?

We’ve got a very long list.

There’s the ones that people will be more familiar with - such as rats, cats, stoats, and possums. But there’s also a wide range of other things we worry about - for instance pathogens like myrtle rust [and] Kauri dieback disease. Then there’s a whole range of invertebrate species like wasps [and] giant willow aphids - it’s a really long list, sadly.

How are some of these things actually getting into the country?

A lot of species have hitchhiked a ride into New Zealand - that’s how wasps arrived, for example. Whereas other species, like myrtle rust, we are pretty sure, blew here. And the fall armyworm, we think, arrived off the back of big storms.

So a few things make it here under their own steam, but many are hitchhiking a ride either with us or with our goods.

Given New Zealand’s heralded biosecurity status and the measures we have in place today, why should we pay attention to this new report?

Although we do have a good system, I don’t think we can be complacent. Things do slip through the cracks.

And the problem is, the more we trade with a wider range of places, the more at risk we are of new species arriving. We need to be vigilant and try and keep ahead of the game.

It means keeping an eye on what [invasive species] might be coming our way, and screening for them. We have to get smarter about what we’re doing, and how. There’s all sorts of new technologies - some of those make it easier to detect things earlier. We know the sooner we detect things and get onto it, the better the long term outcomes are likely to be.

