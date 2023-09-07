Newsable: Fresh fruit in the future could be grown from cells in a laboratory

Some Kiwi scientists are trying to figure out how to grow fruit using cells and petri dishes

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: Stuff’s drops its exclusive political poll results; the human rights activist pleading with tourism operators to stop offering holiday packages in Xinjiang; is the future of horticulture lab-grown fruit? And Paw Patrol-themed snacks are recalled following an X-rated mistake

Lab-grown meat is pretty part and parcel of the culinary world these days. Lab-grown FRUIT, on the other hand. Well, that’s not only a whole other ball game - it’s also very confusing.

Because what are the benefits? There don’t seem to be many people worried about cruelty to oranges. As far as I know persimmons don’t belch out large amounts of methane.

But it’s definitely a thing Very Clever Science People are looking into - and we know this because we chat to one of them on the show today, all about how you grow fruit in vitro from cells, and why it could really help with food security heading into the future.

Elsewhere on the pod, The Post has an exclusive political poll out today - listen in to find out who’s in the driver’s seat for the election, and head to The Post for more detailed analysis.

We also speak to a human rights campaigner about the pressure his organisation’s putting on tourism operators to stop offering holiday tours of the Xinjiang region in China.

And finally, Imogen tells us why a snack inspired by a children’s TV show is being recalled in the UK.

That’s your lot for today - have fun, be good, and we’ll catch you tomorrow.

Emile

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.