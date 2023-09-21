Kaikoura’s glass headed for recycling instead of landfill

A new glass recycling system is coming to Kaikōura, with kerbside bins being rolled out to households and a destination locked in for the collected bottles and jars.

A $20,000 grant from the Glass Packaging Forum has helped Innovative Waste Kaikoura (IWK) build storage bunkers, so glass items can be sorted, stored and then transported.

They will be transported to the glass hub at 5R Solutions in Christchurch, before going on to Auckland where the jars and bottles will be recycled into new glass containers.

The new system means hundreds of tonnes of glass bottles and jars will be diverted from landfill each year.

IWK general manager Jacki Remihana said previously, collected glass would be crushed onsite and used as landfill cover and drainage.

Instead it would soon be collected and colour-sorted, which was considered industry best practice.

“To make transporting the glass economically viable it needs to be aggregated, so storage bunkers are essential,” Remihana said.

“We’re going to roll out new kerbside bins to households to colour sort their glass for pick-up. This will start on October 1.”

Residents could also take their recycling to the IWK resource recovery centre themselves. The new waste transfer station on Scarborough St was up and running in August and the old landfill site was to be capped.

Remihana said IWK was also working with the Kaikōura District Council to offer colour-sorted glass recycling stations around the district in the future.

Glass Packaging Forum scheme manager Dominic Salmon said helping organisations such as IWK improve their glass collection and recycling was a primary focus for the forum.

“Glass is infinitely recyclable and reduces emissions because the glass furnace can run at lower temperatures when you use recycled material.

“Innovative Waste Kaikoura do a great job collecting about 500 tonnes of glass a year, so we’re really happy to help them get it recycled.”

The Glass Packaging Forum was established in 2006, as part of The Packaging Forum, which was dedicated to developing stewardship across packaging materials and the packaging supply chain.

The organisation’s primary aim was to ensure that as much waste container glass as possible is diverted from landfill.

This was done by providing infrastructure to improve glass recovery and facilitate glass recycling, and also through research of alternative uses for waste glass, activities supported by a comprehensive consumer awareness programme.

The work was funded by the Glass Packaging Forum’s members, who paid a voluntary levy related directly to the volume of glass each sold into the New Zealand marketplace.