Tsunami risk odds hover over 59-lot coastal subdivision proposed for Napier

An application to build a 59-section subdivision on Napier’s coast looks set to meet opposition from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council which is opposed to any growth in areas at risk of tsunami.

Napier City Council has received an application by Jack Brownlie Investments to develop an 8hectare strip of unoccupied coastal land at Bay View into 59 lots ranging between 800sqm and 1,398sqm.

The development would occur in three stages.

The land abuts the region’s coastal hazard zone and lies within the region’s ‘Orange Tsunami Evacuation Zone’ – these are areas that could be affected by a large tsunami, with waves of about 5metres.

The risk posed by tsunami is likely to lead to opposition from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, which has recently informed the city council it would “oppose further growth in areas most susceptible to tsunami due to potential for significant loss of life and infrastructure costs to mitigate risks”.

Supplied The sections will be set back from the coastal hazard zone and are said by the developer to be “not at risk from tsunami events with average recurrence intervals of less than 100-200 years”.

The regional council said it would support growth in Napier if it was around the city centre, along Taradale Rd and Kennedy Rd out of tsunami risk zones, or in the new Mission Estate subdivision on the hills above Taradale, or the adjacent Western Hills.

The regional council said it held this view based on a recent report that determined that the probability of an earthquake of at least magnitude 8 on the southern end of the Hikurangi subduction zone in the next 50 years was 26 per cent.

Supplied The location of the development within the ‘Orange Tsunami Evacuation Zone’.

“The Hikurangi Subduction Zone is New Zealand’s largest and most active fault, it can produce the biggest earthquakes and tsunamis compared with any other fault in New Zealand,” the report said.

The resource consent application was accompanied by a coastal hazards assessment which found that the subdivision “is not at risk from tsunami events with average recurrence intervals of less than 100-200 years”.

The assessment said “the return period of any tsunami events capable of impacting the proposed subdivision is presently unknown but is at least 300-500 years and probably more”.

It noted the nearest high ground to the proposed subdivision was between 0.8 and 2km away and said “there would be significant advance warning (probably hours) for tsunami from distant and regional courses”.

It also said that there would likely be less than an hour’s warning for a large locally-generated tsunami, but these events would likely be associated with significant earthquakes, prompting immediate evacuation to higher areas.

In terms of coastal inundation, the assessment overtopping of the coast was unlikely with sea level rise of up to 1.1metres, and noted that the current 24metre setback was likely to provide protection from coastal erosion within the next 100 years.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF Wellington high school students build their own tsunami wave detection devices at CRISiSLab (Crisis Response and Integrated Simulation Science Laboratory).

The application stated that the development would provide “for the social wellbeing of the community by providing additional vacant lots for housing in a popular area of Napier for residential living, and “The subdivision makes efficient use of vacant land not suited to productive rural activities”.

It said any adverse effects created by the development would be minor, with no affected persons, and that the application didn’t need to be publicly notified.

Napier City Council has sought further information from Jack Brownlie Investments in relation to the application.

Jack Brownlie Investments is also engaging tangata whenua (Mana Ahuriri Trust, Maungaharuru Tangitu Trust and Te Whanganui ā Orotu), with whom it has agreed to complete a joint Cultural Impact Assessment (CIA).