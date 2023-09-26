How did a rare three-flippered turtle make it all the way from Costa Rica to NZ?

Waewae Toru, named for her three flippers, is rehabilitating in Auckland's Kelly Tarlton's after swimming from Costa Rica to NZ.

A rare black sea turtle is finding her flippers at Auckland’s Kelly Tarlton’s after a nearly 11,700km swim from Central America to New Zealand.

Named for her three flippers, Waewae Toru will be living in quarantine at the aquarium while she recovers from the long journey that saw her say goodbye to the waters of Costa Rica and the Galápagos Islands, where black turtles are native, to being washed up in Northland.

A local had spotted Waewae Toru on Dargaville’s Omami beach on August 19, alerting the Department of Conservation who took the turtle in to their Kauri Coast office.

Waewae Toru was later flown to Auckland Zoo, where she was treated for a severe respiratory infection by a team of veterinarians, before finding her temporary home at Kelly Tarlton’s, which has held New Zealand’s only turtle rehabilitation centre for 50 years.

It’s a lot of travelling, but luckily for Waewae Toru, Air New Zealand lets turtle passengers fly for free.

Simply a teenager, it’s not uncommon for young turtles like Waewae Toru to find themselves a long way from home, says lead aquarist Tyler Hall.

Hall says infant turtles enter a period known as the “lost years” after hatching and heading out to the sea, where their movements are hard to track.

After a number of years of epic ocean exploration, female sea turtles will always return to the place where they were hatched to lay their eggs, finding their way back by using their home beach’s distinctive magnetic field.

Kelly Tarlton’s Turtle Hospital sees a sporadic number of arrivals every few months, either one rescue every few months, or multiple within a shorter time span. Now, however, New Zealand’s rising water temperatures and frequent marine heatwaves are seeing more turtles than usual turn up on our shores.

Hall says our overly hot waters, an impact of climate change, are likely confusing the turtles and leading them to our shores by mistake.

As for the mystery of her missing flipper, Hall says Waewae Toru most likely lost her limb in a shark attack or boat strike.

Prosthetics rarely work for turtles, who can quickly outgrow their new limbs or else lose them in the ocean – which is no big deal, according to Hall, as turtles are “incredibly good at adapting to their amputations”.

In two months' time, Waewae Toru will leave rehabilitation and enter Kelly Tarlton’s Turtle Bay, where she’ll join another turtle rescue, Ngawai, before the two are released back into the ocean.

There’s always tears amongst the team when a rescue turtle is returned to the ocean, Hall says, but the turtles belong to the wild.

Kelly Tarlton’s formerly released rehabilitated turtles in Poor Knights Islands in Northland, but in recent years the aquarium has partnered with local iwi to bring the rescue turtles back to the locations they were found, in hopes that retracing their flipper-steps might help the turtles find their way back home.