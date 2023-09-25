Ship carrying 10,000 litres of diesel runs aground near penguin habitat

Yellow-eyed penguins are just some of the animals living in the area near the spill. (File photo)

A fishing vessel has run aground near a home for endangered penguins in Canterbury – with 10,000 litres of diesel onboard.

Regional council Environment Canterbury (ECan) said it was notified on Monday that a 25m fishing vessel had run aground near Shell Bay, Banks Peninsula.

The crew were flown off the boat about 9pm on Sunday.

As well as the diesel, the ship was estimated to have 400 litres of hydraulic oil and fish in its hold.

Initial aerial observations showed oil had been released into the water and was heading towards Shell Bay and neighbour bays, ECan said.

Shell Bay is home to endangered yellow-eyed penguins, the white flippered penguin, little blue penguins, the nationally threatened vulnerable spotted shag, and seals and their pups.

Department of Conservation (DOC) Mahaanui operations manager Andy Thompson said oil could stick to seabirds’ feathers, affecting their waterproofing and buoyancy and reducing their insulation, making them vulnerable to temperature changes.

“They may also ingest the oil as they will naturally preen (clean their feathers with their beak), which can damage internal organs.”

Thompson said penguins were the most likely to be affected.

Tony Benny Oil has been leaking into Shell Bay and neighbouring bays of Banks Peninsula. (File photo)

Pōhatu Penguins general manager Kevin Parthonnaud, who operate just a few bays over from the spill, said the team hoped none of the penguins were affected, but his team was ready to jump into action if needed.

“We will save any that we can.”

The team had specialised licences through DOC, he said, so were able to handle the penguins.

Parthonnaud said they had been told to keep an eye out for any debris, as well as any affected penguins.

They had not been told much, so were just watching and waiting, he said.

Emma Parr, on-scene commander from the Harbourmaster's office – coastal team, said they were monitoring the situation and working with DOC, with guidance from Massey University, to initiate a wildlife response.

“The current conditions are extremely challenging and unsafe due to the coastline and forecasted weather.”

There was some debris in the surrounding water, particularly around Shell Bay, Ecan said.

“People should not touch the spill or any affected wildlife.”