Recreational fishermen fined $10k after catching 348 fish in one day

A group of recreational fishermen have been fined after bringing in a total of 348 fish in one day, including nine times the daily limit for snapper.

The group of five pleaded guilty in Manukau District Court after their fishing trip in the Hauraki Gulf in 2022 hauled in 317 snapper, resulting in a $10,500 fine, according to Fisheries NZ (FNZ).

The daily catch limit for snapper is seven per person.

As their boat was heading ashore using the Half Moon Bay boat ramp, their catch was inspected by FNZ officers, who uncovered the mass catch.

Along with 317 snapper, the group had 19 kahawai, two john dory, two gurnard, six jack mackerel, one king fish and one blue mackerel – all of which were caught around the Noises Islands.

The fish were stored across seven large chilly bins and at least two of the fishers knew about the size and daily limit for snapper, FNZ said.

The fishermen were Tai ah You (46), Laupagigi Tupua Siliva (69), Lameta Kasiano (49), Metai Fialelei Lotoa (58), and Avia Amosa (55).

MPI regional manager fisheries compliance Andre Espinoza said the rules were in place to protect fishing resources for everyone.

“This was a lot of fish and 95 of the snapper were undersize,” Espinoza said.

“If you follow the rules, you’ll be doing your bit for sustainability and avoiding a large fine.”

The group also had to forfeit the boat and trailer, along with a range of fishing equipment and chilly bins.