Marine reserves announcement outrages recreational fishers

Papanui Marine Reserve, off the Otago Peninsula, will be the largest marine reserve in the country.

Recreational fishers say they are outraged by six new marine reserves off the South Island’s southeast coast, claiming a lack of consultation, improper timing and other concerns.

However the Department of Conservation has rejected the claims, saying the reserves followed research from a 16-member forum, a 300-page report, and consideration of more than 4000 submissions.

Recreational fishing organisation Fish Mainland’s Southland director Alan Key said he thought the reserves would cause about 20 independent fishing operators to go to the wall.

“I think a lot of people in the Government need to learn what words like consultation mean,” Key said.

“It appears here they have decided what answer they want and got the right people ... and gone for the max and have not listened to recreational or commercial fishermen. It will end up a dirty fight.”

The organisation had submitted against the reserves, and supported alternatives, during consultation in 2018.

Brett Bensemann​, the president of the Tautuku Fishing Club of Dunedin, said the marine reserves would deny people and families the chance to fish and, in some cases, the opportunity to put food on the table.

Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime said on October 5 that announcing the reserves between the Waitaki River and the Catlins was “a great day for marine conservation” and a highlight of her eight-month tenure with the conservation portfolio.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Rino Tirikatene, the MP for Te Tai Tonga, left, and Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime at the maritime reserves announcement.

Six new “type 1” no-take marine protected areas (MPAs) were being established. Papanui Marine Reserve, off the Otago Peninsula, would be the largest marine reserve in the country at 168km².

The Government said the reserves were needed to “turn the tide on biodiversity losses” and as part of efforts to place at least 30% of New Zealand’s ocean space in “well-managed, highly protected areas”.

The reserves declaration drew from a 300-page report of recommendations from the South-East Marine Protection Forum in 2018.

Dr Randall Bess said last week in a statement on behalf of Fish Mainland’s board of directors the Government’s announcement was poorly timed.

“Historically, incumbent governments avoid making announcements this late on contentious decisions. To do otherwise while the public is already voting in the general election has the effect of eroding confidence in the democratic process.”

Supplied The six reserves are between the Waitaki River and the Catlins.

Bess believed Prime’s announcement contradicted consultation conventions.

“A ministerial decision must first inform the public of what is proposed and allow public input to inform and help develop a final decision.”

Bess said the MPA forum was not collaborative, accused DOC of excluding parties likely to object, and said alternate sites proposed in submissions by local fishers were ignored.

In response to Fish Mainland’s concerns, DOC director office of regulatory services Sarah Owen said the South-East Marine Protection Forum consulted widely before making its recommendations.

The forum’s 16 members included Kāi Tahu as mana whenua, commercial and recreational fishers, and representatives of marine science, tourism, community and environmental interests. Forum members engaged with their respective sectors and ensured views were heard, Owen said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Launching Fish Mainland’s self-reporting app in 2021 is Jeremy Banks of Plink Software, left, and Southland director Alan Key.

The forum sought submissions on 20 possible MPA sites and held information sessions that informed the 2018 report. The sites selected by the forum were considered lower impact sites.

Fish Mainland also said the announcement ignored a 2005 MPA policy planning principle that adverse effects on existing users of the marine environment should be minimised.

Owen said the forum’s public engagement made an effort to consider existing users. That was followed by a consultation by agencies between June 2020 and August 2020 with more than 4000 submissions analysed, including one from the Dunedin City Council.

Some amendments were made as a result, DOC said, “most notably a boundary change to Te Umu Kōau Marine Reserve, in order to reduce the potential impact on commercial kōura/rock lobster fishers”.

The six selected reserves represented just 4.4% of the area considered for marine protection, so there was still a lot of coastline and sea available to fish, Owen said.

“Over time, we anticipate that the marine reserves will contribute to the enjoyment of both non-extractive users and fishers alike.”

Bess said the chosen sites were “abundant with marine life” and not under threat from fishing. An existing sewage outlet in one of the MPAs posed a bigger risk to aquatic life than fishing, he said.

Owen said the offshore discharge of treated wastewater from Lawyers Head within the Ōrau Marine Reserve was consented and compliant with the Resource Management Act, and monitoring reports showed no major effect on the seafloor.

Fish Mainland also said an incoming Government could scrap the reserves.

But Owen said under the Marine Reserves Act, the decisions made by the Minister of Conservation were final.

“The next step is for the Orders in Council (for the six marine reserves) to be made. The marine reserves come into force after the Executive Council-approved Orders in Council (OIC) are Gazetted, and 28 days have passed.”

The information used by the minister in reaching a decision would be released publicly in due course, DOC said.

New marine reserves

· Waitaki Marine Reserve, 101km²

· Te Umu Kōau Marine Reserve, 98km²

· Papanui Marine Reserve, 168km²

· Ōrau Marine Reserve, 29km²

· Ōkaihae Marine Reserve, 5km²

. Hākinikini Marine Reserve, 6km²