Dead penguin chicks spark fears of mass die-off

Penguin chicks have been rescued from under a Waiheke home

A spate of dead kororā little penguin chicks on beaches and in nesting boxes in the Hauraki Gulf has sparked fears it could be the start of a mass die-off event.

Karen Saunders of Native Bird Resue on Waiheke Island said she had admitted two underweight chicks to the centre last week, and another four chicks this week.

Saunders said she is hoping this season is not a repeat of the seabird wreck of 2017/18, saying: “this is how it started”.

All the chicks are pre-fledgling and underweight, Saunders said. One bird she would expect to weigh 800g for its age, weighed only 292g.

Department of Conservation senior ranger David Wilson said DoC has also had reports of dead kororā chicks from those monitoring nesting penguins in the Hauraki Gulf.

“They are finding chicks dead in the nest or having moved away from the nest, presumably because they went looking for food.”

Deaths had been reported from Motuora, Tiritiri Matangi and a couple of mainland sites, he said.

In some years, there is an increase in little penguin deaths that is usually related to warmer sea temperatures and the small fish the penguins feed on moving further out to sea, Wilson said.

Karen Saunders/Supplied Underweight kororā little penguin chicks are being cared for at Native Bird Rescue on Waiheke Island.

On Thursday, five dead kororā were reported on Onetangi Beach, Waiheke Island, Saunders said.

One of the chicks admitted to Native Bird Rescue had to be euthanised due to a spinal injury caused by a dog, she said.

Wilson said people should keep dogs on leashes, or better still, entirely away from areas where penguins are nesting.