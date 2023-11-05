Sperm whale stranded on Christchurch beach dies overnight as people keep vigil

A large sperm whale died after being stranded on South New Brighton beach.

The large sperm whale that stranded on Christchurch beach on Saturday died overnight, according to those at the scene.

Environmental organisations and volunteers have been trying to help the whale which beached itself on South New Brighton Beach in Christchurch alongside Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga and the Department of Conservation.

But early on Sunday morning, Project Jonah, a volunteer group that helps rescue stranded marine mammals, said in a Facebook post that the whale had died during the night.

It said large whales pose a “huge” logistical challenge to refloat because of their size.

Iain McGregor/Stuff People gathered on South Brighton Beach on Saturday night to watch over a whale that had stranded itself.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff But the whale seems to have died at some point in the night, likely around midnight, those on the scene believe.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Some people waited on the beach through the night, keeping vigil over the large creature.

“Often they have underlying health conditions which is likely the reason for them stranding,” the group said.

During the night, volunteers held vigil over the whale as it lay in the shallows.

A Stuff reporter at the beach on Sunday morning said the whale had been thrashing its tail around 11.30pm but those who had been caring for it told him the whale had died not long after.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff A large whale, possibly a sperm whale, has become stranded on South New Brighton Beach near the corner of Marine Parade and Bridge St.

Iain McGregor/Stuff On Sunday morning people gathered to pay their respects to the creature.

The whale is about 15m long and female, but her age has yet to be determined.

This is the fifth sperm whale that has died in the last month, with three strandings in Northland and one in Mahia, Project Jonah said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The local iwi is understood to be conducting a karakia and will aid in the disposal of the animal’s remains.

There had been only four successful refloats of sperm whales in New Zealand – the last in Timaru in 2020, it said.

Andy Thompson, DOC Mahaanui district operations manager, said DOC staff were onsite and working with iwi to assist with the removal and proper care of the taonga.

Marine mammal strandings are not fully understood, and DOC responds to an average 85 marine mammal stranding incidents a year, mostly of single animals, Thompson said.

Whale and dolphin strandings should be reported to DOC’s hotline: 0800 362 468.