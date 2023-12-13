Incredibly rare half-male, half-female bird spotted by Kiwi in South America

It’s only the second such sighting in more than 100 years; a half-male, half-female bird.

Kiwi professor Hamish Spencer was holidaying in Colombia when his fellow bird watcher pointed to a distinct half green and half blue bird. He knew it was the most “unusual bird sighting in his life.”

Spencer, a Sesquicentennial Distinguished Professor in University of Otago’s Department of Zoology, was holidaying in rural Manizales of Colombia in January, when amateur ornithologist John Murillo pointed out wild Green Honeycreeper.

“It was a wow moment. It is a common bird in Columbia, but this phenomenon is incredibly rare. It has only been seen twice [in 100 years].”

The sighting was only the second recorded example of gynandromorphism [an organism that contains both male and female characteristics] in the species in more than 100 years.

Spencer said what made the bird unusual was that it exhibited typical male plumage on its right side and female plumage on the left.

A rare phenomenon called Bilateral Gynandromorphy is a condition in which one side of an animal/bird exhibits male characters and the other female.

John Murrilo/Supplied The striking Green Honeycreeper has half green and half blue plumage – an extremely rare phenomenon in birds.

“Many birdwatchers could go their whole lives and not see a bilateral gynandromorph [an animal half him and half her] in any species of bird.

“The phenomenon is extremely rare in birds, I know of no examples from New Zealand ever.”

“I don’t expect to see one again in my life.”

Photographs of the bird make the discovery even more significant as they are “arguably the best of a wild bilateral gynandromorphic bird of any species ever”.

Professor Spencer explained gynandromorphs – animals with both male and female characteristics in a species that usually have separate sexes – were important for understanding of sex determination and sexual behaviour in birds.

John Murrilo/Supplied Professor Hamish Spencer’s report on the find, only the second recorded example of gynandromorphism in the species in more than 100 years, has been published in the Journal of Field Ornithology.

He hoped the novel discovery would inspire people to “treasure exceptions” as they always revealed something interesting.

“Be always on the lookout for oddities – who will find the first New Zealand example of a bilateral gynandromorph in a bird?”

The finding was published in the Journal of Field Ornithology last Friday.