Ten small steps for families to join the fight against climate challenges

The satisfaction of growing vegetables in your own garden is hard to match.

OPINION: Families often feel overwhelmed by the scale of the climate challenge issue.

They are told there is a major problem but are not often helped on what they can do to help. This was my view a few years ago.

I may be a late starter, but at nearly 50 years old I'm trying my hardest to do my bit through both my personal and business life. I even started an electricity retailer, energyclubnz, to help people reduce both their usage and the carbon intensity. (energyclubnz is part-owned by Stuff Ltd.) I hope, for the sake of my children and future generations, we can together solve this issue.

Below I have listed 10 simple things we can all do differently to help the environment. My partner Jenn and I are building these simple things into our everyday lives.

Consider this a silent household revolution that could potentially help to change the world if we all pull together.

1. SAY NO TO PLASTIC

Whether it is refusing a single plastic bag in a store, buying vegetables that are not wrapped in plastic, using reusable vegetable bags or using one of the many refilleries starting to pop up. Local markets are also great for unwrapped and locally sourced products.

2. GROW SOME OF YOUR OWN VEGETABLES

This will help reduce food miles. We have a small yard which now has a cluster of wooden vegetable boxes scattered around.

These have all been started in the last month and planted with lettuce, broccoli, carrots, parsley, tomatoes, kale and a few others.

DAVID GOADBY A cluster of small vegetable garden boxes sit around David Goadby's backyard.

We are absolute gardening novices but the fun of watching something grow and harvesting (so far only a few small capsicums, spinach and lettuce leaves) is quite satisfying. This will be a great one for the family.

3. GET YOURSELF A FEW THOUSAND PETS

Nearly 25 per cent of food purchased ends up in the landfill, where it accounts for over 20 per cent of methane emissions, which is more harmful than CO₂.

There are much better ways to manage excess food and help break down the waste.

Improved planning of weekly meals and a good shopping list can help reduce waste and save money. You'll always have scraps from the chopping board, fruit peels and tea bags which can be disposed of in a household worm farm.

DAVID GOADBY David Goadby's family uses a worm farm to dispose of food waste.

Ours looks like a small circular bin on legs and has only been going for a couple of months, purchased from a local DIY store. The kids will love this. The compost and diluted worm tea produced is great for the garden and far better for the environment.

Surprisingly worms also eat paper and cardboard, but I wouldn't recommend them to be used instead of a shredder due to their lack of speed...

4. LEARN ABOUT THE ELECTRICITY YOU CONSUME AT HOME

When we moved into our house it had three allegedly highly efficient panel heaters. These were actually under-sized for the space that they were heating.

When set at 21 degrees Celsius, the house consumed 80kWh per day of electricity (between $16-$25 per day) which was ridiculous.

Reducing by 1C reduced the daily usage by more than a third to 50kWh and then reducing to 19C reduced consumption to 35kWh.

Without heating, we now consume an average of 9-11kWh per day, which results in a really low energyclubnz bill.

One degree can make a big difference, but more importantly, try to only heat the space needed by the most efficient method.

Another area to consider is your hot water or heat pumps, which could be causing very high bills if they haven't been serviced recently. We had one customer who hadn't serviced her hot water heating for 10 years. A valve had broken and the unit was continually dispensing hot water into an open drain.

Finally, the simplest thing that you can do is change to LED light bulbs which use up to 80 per cent less energy than a traditional bulb. You can improve one bulb at a time to help make a difference.

5. REDUCE KILOMETRES DRIVEN EACH WEEK

Children can have some fun helping here as they will be able to see that fewer driven kilometres will benefit the environment.

Importantly it may also help to save families money and spend more quality time together walking or cycling. Use the summer sunshine as an excuse to get out. How many times a week do we pop down the local shop in a car when we could just easily walk? Just one return journey per week per household could take 500,000km of driving off the roads. That's a big number.

6. WORK FROM HOME WHEN YOU CAN

We live just over 22km from Auckland and have made a real effort to maximise working from home. (Googlemeet, Zoom and Slack all offer free video meeting capability.)

All of our team are encouraged to do this and are home-based to minimise the costs for the business and our customers.

US research says that working from home, providing you can maximise your productivity, is like a 20 per cent salary increase as you have no commuting costs, no wasted time, more time with the family, less corporate clothing costs and less purchasing of coffee or lunches.

7. MAXIMISE USE OF SHARED TRANSPORT

I aim for one return journey per week by bus or ferry if I have to go into the city.

I can imagine all the nay-sayers: "You'd never catch me on a bus - they don't go where I want and the service is rubbish."

This is exactly what I was saying over a year ago until I bought myself an Auckland Transport HOP card and used the AT Mobile app to start planning efficiently timed journeys.

It isn't convenient every day for me but it does work and it's better to be flicking around on your mobile, catching up on Facebook, rather than doing this at home when you could be having quality time with the family.

I am also in a car share scheme (Cityhop). These schemes are now starting to pop up across New Zealand under different names. Once registered, you remotely unlock cars that you rent by the hour and return to the same spot. This could save the family having a second car just sitting in the driveway saving lots of cash.

In February we even tried to do weekdays without driving the car, which meant commuting by bus, bike or ebike when we needed to go into the city. Torrential rain in the third week ended this, but at least we gave it an attempt. Next time achieving three weeks will be the challenge.

8. TRY AN E-BIKE

While people constantly talk about electric cars the electric bike is the dream for commuters and shoppers. It's great fun and there's no need for lycra or a real effort up the hills, which means you don't need a shower when you get to work.

Our e-Bikes are used mainly for commuting and weekend breakfast or shopping trips to get out and about. Try hiring one for a couple of weeks and then you may even find a subscription company in your area. You may also have some exercise and enjoyment that helps your mental health along the way.

SUPPLIED Using an electric bike to cycle to work is half the effort of a push bike, and therefore you'll be less likely to need a shower.

9. PLAN FOR THE FUTURE

Across the next decade get solar, buy a battery, and then buy an electric car. If done in that order, you can guarantee that you can fuel your own car with your own power.

All of these are big purchases so don't rush into them. In the short term, the payback periods may not be great but the emotional and ethical benefit of doing something good for the future of your whānau may take precedence.

Jenn and I have a normal non-electric car. Our desire is to change it to electric when we can afford to. Our current car is past its used-by date. In the meantime, we are about to install solar and a battery.

10. EAT LESS MEAT

I absolutely love meat, but after watching Cowspiracy on Netflix a couple of years ago I decided that I had to make a change to my diet due to environmental reasons.

This was a personal choice to become vegetarian, but we are starting to see an increased trend to vegetarian or vegan diets.

Even if you have one fewer meat dinner per week as a family, that could help make a big difference.

My favourite easy 5-minute meal recommendation is to try Sunfed 'chicken free chicken' (stocked in Countdown and New World - we get 4 servings out of each box), with steamed vegetables and rice. I served it up to my 80-year-old father when he visited, with some real chicken alongside, and he just loved the crispier chicken.

If I told him it wasn't actually chicken he wouldn't have eaten it. If only he knew!

Recognising that this is a journey is really important. It is difficult to make such major change in one go.

For myself personally, I really started three years ago. Picking one new area every so often can help make a big difference, one step at a time.

Even if you think it is too late to change your ways, look at your family and recognise that we cannot be responsible for screwing up their future.

* David Goadby is the founder and CEO of energyclubnz, in which Stuff Ltd has a stake.