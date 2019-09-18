Has climate change changed during the past decade?

Extinction Rebellion members occupied railway lines in Christchurch in protest of the continued use of coal nationally and internationally.

For decades, we've known about the need for action on climate change. Paul Gorman examines an unintended climate change time capsule to see how far we've come.

Climate change and the need to do something about it may be resonating among a new generation but they're hardly new issues.

Anguish about rising temperatures and impacts on the Earth go back several decades. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was set up late in 1988 and the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit happened in June 1992.

New Zealand's clean, green reputation was a factor in being chosen as host country for World Environment Day in June 2008. To mark the occasion, Stuff – then Fairfax Media – published a Green Guide which was inserted into The Dominion Post, The Press and the Waikato Times.

"While we still have plenty to be proud about on June 5, there's still a long way to go," editor Monique Farmer said in her introduction.

READ MORE:

* 'Taking stock' before second attempt at declaring New Zealand-wide climate emergency

* Are councils walking the talk with the 'climate emergency'?

* Christchurch City Council declares climate emergency to protect future generations

* Environment Canterbury applauded for declaring region-wide 'climate emergency'

* 'Climate emergency' vote one of Environment Canterbury's biggest moments

"Green Guide is not about making you feel guilty or daunted - our aim is to inspire you to live a greener life without radically changing your lifestyle."

Looking back over the past 11 years, do we "still have plenty to be proud about"?

PAUL GORMAN/STUFF Fairfax Media's Green Guide to mark World Environment Day in June 2008, hosted by New Zealand.

Do we feel "guilty"? "Daunted"?

Are we more inspired to "live a greener life"? How many of us have been moved to "radically" change our lifestyle?

What is certainly inarguable is there is "still a long way to go".

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Former Labour government environment minister Trevor Mallard, now Speaker of the House, said in 2008 it might be nigh-on impossible for New Zealand to become truly sustainable.

Trevor Mallard was environment minister in 2008. He thought then that becoming truly sustainable might be an almost impossible task.

"In a funny way you can have a carbon-neutral strategy and work towards that, but you know you're never going to be finished. You'll look at what else you can do," he said in 2008.

Unfortunately we cannot gauge Mallard's opinion of what has been achieved since. As Speaker of the House, he says he cannot comment on policy issues or make comparisons.

But Christchurch city councillor and Sustento Institute director Raf Manji is able to comment. Eleven years ago, Manji said any differences New Zealand could make would be "largely insignificant" and massive international efforts were the only way to combat climate change.

Manji's view has not changed.

He wonders how a city council that spends hours discussing the pros and cons of permanent lights at Hagley Oval can cope with complicated decision-making on global issues.

"How can we react to big shifts? We will be debating them till kingdom come.

"I hope the [proposed] Climate Commission is going to bring some discipline around this and provide more direction around coastal planning, water management, ecosystem evaluations.

"You can say, 'what's your personal footprint, you must get it down to X', and take that intensive approach and do it with 6, 7 billion people. But unless everyone does it, it doesn't make any difference.

"What we are seeing now is climate strikes and here the council putting in a lot of work to establish emissions goals for the city and do it quicker because it is a great idea.

"Well, is it? Because does it make any difference what Christchurch does? Not really.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Christchurch city councillor Raf Manji says what the city does to reduce emissions makes little difference globally.

"It makes a difference potentially what we do on a national basis, but actually that probably doesn't matter either, because things that do matter are the big emitters – Russia, China, the US, India. If they don't change, what New Zealand does will be wiped out with one day's emissions from those places.

﻿"​Policy failure has put this incredibly complex global problem on to individuals and now down to children.

"I really think it is appalling, with the pressure it is putting on the younger generation, by selling them the idea that they can solve this issue. At the same time I do acknowledge that they are great social activists that might be able to persuade people globally."

​Manji says demand-side solutions do not work and the Paris Agreement on climate change and emissions amounts to only "some progress".

"They have taken the wrong approach from day one; they have taken a demand-side approach instead of a supply-side approach.

"If you are trying to control the seepage in something, you can ask everyone to go round with their rags, blocking up holes and wiping up, when in fact the easiest thing is simply to turn off the tap creating the overflow.

"The problem with a small country like New Zealand – a small liberal country, very progressive, with a tiny global footprint, let's be honest, one and a-half percent, but very activist – is that people can actually forget, in fact actually they don't know, how the rest of the world lives and operates and works. And it is sometimes a little bit like middle-class angst and middle-class guilt here, but for a lot of people just keeping the lights on each day is an achievement.

"Extinction Rebellion stopped a coal train. That same week I was hosting visitors from Sri Lanka, who said, 'in Sri Lanka all our power comes from coal-fired power stations'. People here make an intervention but don't realise that coal is going to countries where people don't have the infrastructure. So what they are actually saying is: 'Turn off the lights in Sri Lanka, the power in Sri Lanka'.

"Without the right pricing, it is very difficult for the right investments to be made. So if coal was to suddenly become very much more expensive, they might think, 'actually, it's worth investing in a different type of technology'."

SEAN GALLUP High-grade coal lies in railway cars for transport at the KWK Pniowek coal mine on November 30, 2018 in Pawlowice, Poland. Developing a global energy agency would allow production quotas to be put on suppliers and make fossil fuels increasingly expensive, triggering alternatives, Christchurch city councillor Raf Manji suggests.

​Manji says New Zealanders have to accept there is going to be some sea-level rise, intensity of storms will increase and they will probably be more regular, so there are impacts for people in low-lying areas.

"For New Zealand, instead of spending time wringing our hands about whether you should walk, bike or not eat meat, our focus should be on focusing on high-quality stuff to sell.

"We should be doing work around coastal communities and making 30-year plans, looking at water issues. If we are going to get more rainfall on the West Coast, how do we maximise that? Should we have more hydro there?

"How would you design a sustainable domestic economy, that can actually have a decent trade surplus and therefore reduce our international financial deficit over time and make us less reliant on overseas trends? And builds local industries? That's what I would be suggesting.

"We would deal with our climate change issues but just approach it in a different way. Instead of sack-cloth and ashes, it is a more innovation approach as well as reducing fossil-fuel use."

STUFF National MP Nick Smith says it is "far too easy" for politicians to promise what will happen in 40 years' time, long after many have gone.

In the 2008 Green Guide, National MP Nick Smith accused the then-Labour Government of "trying to fly to the Moon when they can't even get airborne", given rising emissions at the time and the failure of the original carbon tax.

"If New Zealand wants to be a world leader in climate change, we need a good pragmatic approach to planting trees, promoting solar water-heater installation, improving public transport," he said then.

Now, Smith recalls being an MP in 1992 when New Zealand signed the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

"The depressing part is, when it was signed in Rio de Janeiro at the Earth Summit, the pledge internationally was to see no further growth in global emissions. Depressingly, in the 27 years since, emissions have grown by 40 per cent.

"There was huge optimism in 1992 off the back of the Montreal Protocol that we would easily solve the problem of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, It was a false hope, because refrigerant gases only affected a very small part of the economy whereas greenhouse gases have such an all-pervasive influence.

"I have seen repeatedly over the last 30 years governments and political parties make very bold promises in the fight against climate change, when the real issue is the policies today that will make a material difference for getting emissions down.

"It is far too easy for politicians to promise what will happen in 40 years' time when they know full well they aren't going to be anywhere near government then," Smith says.

The last National Government had put the brakes on New Zealand's rising emissions under the Helen Clark Labour Government and the Jim Bolger-Jenny Shipley National Government before that.

"The most significant achievement in this area was the [John] Key - [Bill] English Government putting in place the Emissions Trading Scheme in July 2010 and putting a price on carbon emissions. That had been talked about since 1996.

"I'm strongly supportive of the Climate Change Commission, which will help us have a more balanced and rational discussion about the solutions. We shouldn't pretend this stuff isn't difficult."

Smith says Climate Change Minister James Shaw's comments that greenhouse gases will continue to rise until 2024 will make it very challenging to meet the Paris target of reducing emissions by 30 per cent off 2005 levels by 2030.

"Goodness help governments from 2025 to 2030. It's just setting them up to fail. We need to make those steps by 2025."

A major Environment Day 2008 event in Christchurch was the Hillary Institute's first annual symposium, on climate change.

The institute's founding director Mark Prain said then there were "sensitivities" about finding solutions, which forced organisers to promise participants the media would be excluded to ensure "carefully moderated engagement".

Prain says three things have fundamentally changed since.

"There is no longer any need for ambiguity or 'Chatham House' approaches to climate change. The need for concerted action is well understood globally, even by those who are wilfully ignorant.

"Raf's contention that the larger geopolitical players will ultimately 'solve' this is likely still correct, however not alone, and that argument has led to too much 'slow following' in recent years. We all have a role to play regardless of scale, including New Zealand.

"This next decade will obviously be definitive, and it's incumbent in my view that the 'Woodstock generation' go out with a bang, alongside our children and grandchildren, having worked on the solution models together. Not this nonsense of 'we're leaving you one hell of a mess - sorry about that'."