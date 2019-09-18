Climate Lessons: Eating kina could become more difficult

In Climate Lessons, a scientist explains what their research has taught them about climate change.

Are you one of the thousands of New Zealanders that enjoys the taste of kina each spring and summer?

To many the collection of kina (Evechinus chloroticus) from the ocean, cracking the spiny outside with a knife or screw-driver, and scooping out the yellow gonads (roe) is a right of passage each year when the pohutukawa is in bloom. I am not personally a fan of the taste of sea urchin roe, either straight from the sea or as sushi (known as uni), but for many New Zealanders this is a taste sensation that brings on a long string of superlatives.

Yes, but what does eating sea urchins have to do with climate change I hear you ask? Well, laboratory experiments suggest that climate change is likely to impact our ability to eat kina roe, at least in northern New Zealand, for two reasons.

The first is that when seawater temperatures rise, the sea urchins need to expend more energy just on basic living costs. In general, when energy costs for survival go up, then there is less energy available for growth and reproduction. We made two surprising discoveries when we raised kina at 24 degrees Celsius, the predicted seawater temperature for northern New Zealand in 2090 (IPCC, 2014). Those sea urchins that did not die, actually shrunk in size; both in terms of the diameter of the sea urchin and in their weight. But even more surprising, kina raised at 24C had such small gonads that, even when the pohutukawa was flowering, there was no sweet, yellow, tasty roe to eat.

However, we were even more astonished to discover another aspect of kina biology that is affected by rising seawater temperatures. During a recent marine heatwave, defined as a period of time where seawater temperatures are considerably higher than average, we dissected a large number of kina while on a university field trip. Usually, when opening a sea urchin one sees a few small red specks next to the looping brown gut. These red specks are a parasitic flatworm of the sea urchin, that does not affect any human that eats the roe, but must have an impact on the sea urchin itself. Typically a sea urchin would have less than 10 of these flatworms. However, after the heatwave, many of these sea urchins had over 200 flatworms around the gut – we do not yet know the impact that such a high parasite load has on the sea urchins, but having over 20 times more parasites than normal is likely not to be a positive experience.

Most recently we have formally described the flatworm that lives in the gut of kina as Syndesmis kurakaikina. The Maori name for the species refers to the flatworm being 'bright red' (kura), 'to eat' (kai) as it lives inside the kina gut, and the type host, E. chloroticus (kina). High water temperatures increase the rate of reproduction of the flatworm so that it can infect other sea urchins or re-infect the host from which the eggs were released; a likely explanation for the high numbers of flatworms that we saw inside the sea urchins.

Collectively then, as seawater temperatures increase with climate change, kina living in the shallowest warmer waters of northern New Zealand may have smaller gonads during the summer and may also contain more parasitic flatworms. This may mean that when foraging for kina, the best roe may be found in kina that are collected from deeper, cooler waters.

As a marine biologist I continue to study the effects of climate change on important kaimoana such as kina, and greenshell mussel. It is important that we, as New Zealanders, recognise that climate change is already affecting species that we treasure, and for those that love the taste of kina roe you may see this in the very near future.

* Dr Mary A Sewell is a professor at the School of Biological Sciences at University of Auckland