The climate revolution is coming to NZ - albeit slowly

OPINION: New Zealand is moving to the front of the revolution on responding to human-caused climate change.

For a long time, our country – which carries only a very small ecological responsibility in this area (about 0.0028 degrees Celsius of the current observed global warming since 1800 is ours) but holds an ethical responsibility (on a per-capita basis, we are the fifth-heaviest emitters per person in the OECD) – avoided acting responsibly. Despite decades of science, policy and law, our gross greenhouse gas emissions, in line with much of the rest of the world, did not decline, but rather increased 23.1 per cent between 1990 and 2017.

Like others, we are finally waking up to both the opportunities of the future, and the risks, if we do not change our patterns. Of the latter, the science is increasingly clear that, unless averted, sustained temperature changes above 1.5°C are likely to cause dangerous impacts to both ecological and social systems. To confront this risk, the vast majority of the global community agreed to the Paris Agreement in 2015, promising to try "to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels".

New Zealand, like many other countries, is finally realising that time is running out to avert sustained temperature changes above 1.5°C.

To meet this international goal, Britain, France, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland and Norway, have set (or are close to setting) targets in law or policy of being neutral or zero carbon by 2050. Countries such as the United States, while yelling at this goal from the White House, have individual states such as California and New York sailing towards it. New Zealand is now trying to join this group, with the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill.

While there is much to be commended in the proposed law, three points require consideration.

First, the decision to treat methane as a separate responsibility is correct. Today, agricultural emissions sit at just over 48 per cent of our national total (of which methane from dairy, sheep and beef sits at 35.2 per cent, to make up the lion's share from this sector).

Moreover, methane's contribution increased by 6.2 per cent between 1990 and 2017. This situation has occurred because, ever since our policy makers first started tip-toeing in this area in the early 1990s, their goal was to create weak voluntary mechanisms that made individual accountability as invisible as the polluter-pays principle, and to allow agriculture's environmental externalities to fall on anyone but those who created them.

The new law, which aims for a 10 per cent reduction in biogenic (basically agricultural) methane by 2030 (and at least 24 per cent reduction by 2050), will finally begin to address this problem. While some flexibility should accompany this unprecedented goal – no other OECD country is yet to adopt similar methane targets – it is essential that, if change is to be achieved, those who produce the pollution, especially if it is a disproportionate amount, must begin to feel some of the weight of their impacts on the ecology.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF The proposed zero carbon bill will at last begin to address the problem of agricultural methane.

Despite the merit of the above goal, the proposed new law needs to tread carefully and distinguish between those who want to change and those who do not. Those who commit to change should be directly supported for their non-polluting efforts in terms of science, domestic markets, and most critically, international trade. Similarly, for industries that may end up having to be sacrificed in the quest for carbon neutrality, there must be alternative and attractive futures created for the citizens who shoulder the costs. Unfortunately, while the stick of punishment is clear in the proposed law, the carrot of reward is not.

The second point to consider is the proposed seven-member Climate Change Commission. The proposed law fails to mandate that two of the most important agents of change get a reserved seat at the table. One of these seats should be for Māori. The other should be reserved for a youth representative under the age of 18, to speak for the future. After all, it was their protesting voices that have woken many from their slumber on this issue.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Professor Al Gillespie: "The proposed new law needs to tread carefully and distinguish between those who want to change and those who do not."

The final point that needs to be attended is that, despite the international nature of the problem, the proposed law is short on tying the 2050 target or the commission to the opportunities of the global context from which the solutions will emerge. The technologies that will save the future are very likely to come from offshore, to which collaborative arrangements involving New Zealand around technology development must be deepened.

Trade agreements and economic policies that mirror these relationships and facilitate the exchange and uptake of such technologies and carbon neutral products must be directly pursued, much more than they are at present. Similarly, assuming integrity can be assured, some of the best economic and ecological opportunities for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are likely to come from offshore, and we should be careful not to close our door to these opportunities.

