What is Gen Less? Explaining the new million-dollar climate campaign

Quotes from famous historical figures are mashed up in a call to arms for climate change campaign Gen Less, encouraging New Zealanders to get more out of life by using less.

Viewers who tuned into the All Blacks Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa were greeted by a flashy commercial starring iconic leaders from around the world for Gen Less.

It's a new government-led push to get individuals and businesses to make changes to drastically reduce their emissions.

But what does that mean, and how can you become a part of it?

WHAT IS GEN LESS?

Gen Less is the new face of the Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority. While in the past they're been focused on providing information (their Energywise ad campaign focused on tips, like switching to LED lightbulbs and checking your insulation), they're focused on galvanising action.

Gen Less is EECA's new push to cut down New Zealand's emissions.

WHAT'S THE GOAL?

Gen Less is calling people and businesses to commit to living a 'less is more' lifestyle when it comes to energy. Ultimately, the goal is to turn around New Zealand's rising emissions total. The EECA is specifically targeting reduced emissions from electricity generation and transport.

WHO CAN JOIN?

Anyone, both individuals and businesses, can step up to join. Gen Less is not meant to be about a specific age group, but about a lifestyle change across the population.

EECA chief executive Andrew Caseley compared the campaign to long-term behavioural change initiatives, similar to government pushes for wearing seat belts or against drunk driving.

SUPPLIED Andrew Caseley, chief executive of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority.

WHO HAS ALREADY SIGNED UP?

Gen Less is launching with the backing of a number of New Zealand's top businesses, including Stuff, as well as Miraka, Ecostore, Ethique, Countdown, NZ Post, Westpac, Wishbone Design and Lewis Road Creamery.

Non-profit organisations WWF and the Jane Goodall Institute NZ are also backing the campaign from launch.

WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO DO TO JOIN?

Technically, nothing. It's a personal pledge, promising to make changes. Anyone who wants to be a part of the movement can go to genless.govt.nz, where they can find a number of simple changes they can make to their life that can have a surprisingly effective impact on their carbon footprint.

Businesses can use the logo on packaging or advertising without having to meet any strict criteria. It's not a 'membership' tag like the Heart Foundation Tick or the Rainbow Tick. But it is a signal and a promise to its consumers that the business is making positive changes to reduce their emissions.

HOW COME A GOVERNMENT AGENCY IS TAKING SUCH A POLITICAL APPROACH?

Traditionally, government agencies are fiercely non-political. However, EECA is not actually involved in any lobbying efforts of politicians, and Gen Less is clearly within their remit: to mobilise New Zealanders to be world leaders in clean and clever energy use.

Caseley said he hoped that large numbers of people taking up the challenge of Gen Less would pressure the government to take stronger regulatory actions against climate change.

HOW MUCH IS ALL THIS COSTING?

A lot. The total cost of producing the 90 second commercial and running it on TV and social media for five weeks is $1 million.

The high-profile ad space for the All Blacks Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa, where the ad debuted on both Spark Sport and TVNZ, cost $19,000.