Penguin movements predict climate change responses

Visitors to the Catlins are charmed by the sight of five hoiho (yellow eyed penguin) waddling up and down the beach.

The past movement of penguins may help predict how wildlife will respond as the climate changes.

An international team of researchers, lead by Otago University zoology PhD student Tess Cole, found penguins moved into areas where the ice had melted because of warming climate events.

The research used DNA samples from 11 species and found evidence of sudden shifts in penguin populations after changes in the climate.

For example, several species moved into the southern Antarctic region and increased their populations rapidly after the last ice age, about 20,000 years ago.

"As the sea-ice retreated, new habitats opened up, leading to a sudden boost in numbers – as Southern Ocean ecosystems were transformed," Coles said.

MEL YOUNG Hoiho/yellow-eyed penguins populations are declining on mainland New Zealand due to marine heatwaves.

Meanwhile, populations in temperate places such as New Zealand did not change significantly.

Otago University professor Jon Waters said the study showed how quickly penguins shifted in response to past climate change.

"As the planet continues to warm, we can expect to see increasing shifts in the abundance and distributions of numerous wildlife species."

Iain McGregor/stuff Emperor penguin populations in northern Antarctica are disappearing as the climate changes.

The researchers found climate-driven shifts were happening today, such as the decline of mainland New Zealand populations of the hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin due to marine heat waves, or the disappearance of some of the northernmost colonies of adélie and emperor penguins in Antarctica, linked to declining sea-ice.

"Genetic information can be crucial for understanding not only the history of our wildlife, but for predicting the ecological effects of future climate change," Waters said.