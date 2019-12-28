Petrol station next to cycleway 'beggars belief', upset Nelson locals say

The former car yard at the corner of Muritai St and Parkers Rd, Tahunanui, where a petrol station has been granted resource consent.

Residents in a Nelson suburb are accusing the city council of hypocrisy over plans for a new petrol station.

Locals in Tahunanui say allowing the gas station, on a road where a cycleway is about to be introduced for safety and environmental reasons, will only increase hazards and pollution.

Nelson City Council has granted resource consent for the NPD petrol station in the seaside suburb, on the site of a former car yard on the corner of Parkers Rd and Muritai St.

A two-direction cycleway is due to be introduced early next year on one side of Muritai St, opposite the site, on which a primary school, kindergarten and community centre sit.

READ MORE:

* Tahunanui parking loss a 'compromise' for safety and environment, councillor says

* Bike safety a concern for Nelson primary school as it opens new track

* Crossings can't come soon enough on Annesbrook Drive, father says

Forty parking spaces are being removed to make way for the cycleway, which is part of the $2.8 million "Tahunanui Pathways Project".

Muritai St resident, Bee Oliver, said the planned petrol station "beggared belief".

"They [council] are taking out 40 parking spaces to encourage people to use their bikes. And then they're putting in a petrol station for all the people that won't be using their bikes.

"It just goes completely against the environmental message that they have been pushing to us about this cycleway."

Oliver feared a petrol station would create more traffic, and hazards for people walking or cycling past it.

She questioned why another garage was needed along the road, when there was already one about half a kilometre away, near the intersection with State Highway 6, Tahunanui Drive.

Supplied The council's planned two-lane cycleway on Muritai St in Tahunanui will remove the cycle lanes right next to the road.

NPD said it believed there was "sufficient demand" for the petrol station, which was scheduled for completion next year.

Residents' concerns were best addressed by council, spokesperson Ian Young said.

Council officers working on the cycleway project had been talking to the developers, to ensure any impact was minimised, council spokesperson Paul Jennings said.

The proposed petrol station did not go through a notification process because of its location, he said.

"The site is within the Industrial Zone, which has Objectives and Policies which generally support activities such as Service Stations."

Resident Emily Robertson said it was a "massive surprise" to find out about the plan.

"It's already quite a busy area. The cars come round the corner really fast," she said.

Robertson lives a couple of doors down from the proposed petrol station, on the opposite side of Muritai St.

It was "a bit frustrating" residents were not consulted in the way they had been about the cycleway, she said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Tahunanui School principal Barbara Bowen says she was surprised to hear about the petrol station plans.

"I think it will make an impact on the street, there are quite a few little kids around, there are lots of families.

"If there's a whole lot of construction happening and changes, it would have been good to know about it."

Tahunanui School principal Barbara Bowen hoped the plan was well thought out.

Bowen previously lauded the cycleway, saying children used the footpath to cycle to school which was unsafe.

She was surprised when she heard rumours about the petrol station.

"I would have thought that there would have been more suburban, or sympathetic, industrial building around the area, given that it's a little seaside town.

She had concerns about vehicles pulling in and out of the petrol station over the pathway.

"That's quite a congested corner, with Pascoe St coming out onto Parkers Rd.

"I hope a lot of thought has been put into the planning, to ensure that everybody's kept safe."