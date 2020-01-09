New Zealand could be waiting until 2030 for onshore recycling facilites

Councils are saving up their plastic, landfills are reaching their brink, and some plastic isn't being recycled at all while the country hopes for a recycling miracle.

There's nowhere for most of the country's recycling to go - it's still shipped overseas.

In a recent report on plastic, 2030 was named the year by which New Zealand could have onshore recycling for its own waste.

"We chose 2030 as a realistic timeframe in which NZ could make a systems change, but sooner would obviously be better than later," the Prime Minister's Chief Science Advisor Juliet Gerrard said.

Cardboard and glass is recycled here, but most used plastic, paper and metal is shipped and dumped overseas.

JOHN HAWKINS/STUFF Southland DisAbility Enterprises general manager Hamish McMurdo with bales of the plastic rubbish for which their is no international recycling market.

After a wake-up call from abroad, when China decided to stop accepting the world's recycling, many councils stopped collecting plastic types three to seven for recycling - sending it all to the dump instead.

Kaikōura and Kaipara have stockipiled soft plastics until a solution is found.

Recycling has also been called ineffective. Over the last two years 32,000 tonnes of Auckland rubbish was sent to the landfill instead.

Some of the country's waste is so badly sorted, it's contaminated, and Indonesia shipped container loads of it back to New Zealand last year.

Gerrard said the country needed to invest in its own infrastructure and recycling collection needed to be more consistent.

"This may well take more time than the establishment of infrastructure itself," Gerrard said.

MARK DWYER/STUFF Kaikōura and Kaipara councils have stockipiled soft plastics until a solution is found. (File photo)

"The recycling plants won't be economically feasible if they don't have a reliable supply of material ... so the infrastructure needs to be part of a systems change."

Other countries are far ahead of New Zealand when it comes to dealing with their own waste.

Gerrard said Japan, despite being a high consumer of plastic, was well set up well to recycle it.

Countries like Australia and Germany already had container deposit schemes, which New Zealand is still investigating.

Plans to build a Tetra Pak recycling facility in South Auckland last year have fallen over. The company Tetra Pak were working with had financial difficulties, a spokesperson said.

"We are working with them and their financial partners to continue the progress of setting up the facility.

Iain McGregor/Stuff NZ doesn't do most recycling in-country, exporting everything overseas.

"We are unable to make a wide announcement at this stage due to commercial sensitivity."

But Gerard believes New Zealand still has the opportunity to step up and show leadership.

Currently, the only plastic recycling New Zealand has is for PET, at Flight Plastics in Wellington, and Gerrard said other plastics needed to be prioritised.

"The Ministry for the Environment are currently working through the recommendations, and will be responsible for detailed advice to Minister Sage and the Government on timeframes for investment."