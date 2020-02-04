Whangārei breaks weather record with hottest ever temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius

Dry conditions in Northland are turning kiwi into "climate refugees", rescuer says.

﻿Whangārei has recorded its hottest ever temperature, reaching 33.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The recording was made at Whangārei Airport, about 8km outside the city.

It was a "significant increase" on the city's previous record of 31.8C, MetService said.

That highlighted "the effect that rapid heating of parched soils has on temperatures", the forecaster said.

"This is a well-known effect of drought."

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) previously said a "severe meteorological" drought had emerged in Northland.

The dry conditions were set to continue until at least the second half of February, meteorologist Maria Augutis said.

"Around that time areas in Northland may start to experience some showers."

A "huge hot spot" was now covering Auckland and Northland, Augutis said, and there was nowhere in the North Island where soil moisture levels were normal or above normal.

Many Northland farmers have said the dry conditions are costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars and families had been driven to extreme measures to save precious water.

Meanwhile, dehydrated kiwi are having to be rescued like "climate refugees" throughout the Northland region.

Robert Webb at the Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre has cared for six kiwi over summer suffering from dehydration or from being hit by a car as they searched for water.