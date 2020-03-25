Warnings ignored or opportunities seized? Visions of life in 2030

What might life in New Zealand look like if we fail to meet emissions reduction targets?

The coming decade will be defined by climate change – we will not just be living with it, but we will be trying to shape society in a way that curtails its worst effects. In New Zealand, life in 2030 will look different, CHARLIE MITCHELL writes.

FIRE AND FURY

From the ninth floor of the Beehive, the prime minister looks out the window and sees no one.

For much of the week, black smoke has blanketed Wellington, obscuring the capital in a thick, woozy haze.

Today was supposed to be busy; a planned protest was to take over the streets, until the smoke kept everyone indoors.

Climate strikes have become a fact of life, growing larger and larger each year, seemingly in concert with the waning political ambition to tackle the climate crisis. Those who cut their teeth as kids in the School Strike 4 Climate movement a decade ago are now skilled organisers, and it shows in the broad coalition of people now regularly engaging in protests and civil disobedience.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand in 2050: The scenario if temperatures keep rising

* New Zealand in 2050: The scenario if emissions are curbed

* Zero Carbon Bill: Why the next decade is crucial for a safe climate

Over the last fortnight, two forest fires – one north of Wellington, the other in Tasman – have burned with unusual ferocity.

Wellington hadn't been prone to fires in the past – but the mixture of high winds, a localised drought, and a vastly extended fire-risk season means wildfires have become a significant threat across much of the country.

Calls to mitigate this growing risk with a national strategy have been largely ignored; the Port Hills fires in 2017 and the Tasman fires of 2019 were seen as outliers, not an omen for the future.

The simultaneous fires have split scarce resources, prompting the arrival of a convoy of Australian firefighters, exhausted from their own lengthy and ongoing bushfire season, to help push back the blazes.

They aren't the only Australians arriving in New Zealand. Not long after Sydney recorded its first 50 degree Celsius day, the migration flow between the two countries switched, and Aotearoa became a net importer of Australians fleeing their burning homeland.

If these climate migrants hoped to find a country on the forefront of battling climate change, they were mistaken.

The last decade was meant to be one in which New Zealand took a global lead, but it had instead been defined by compromise. Intentions had been good, but reality got in the way.

The establishment of the Zero Carbon Act in 2019 had set a framework, which the country followed – at least for a while. The Independent Climate Commission did its duty and recommended an emissions budget for 2026-2030.

But, emissions continued to rise. A political consensus did not emerge, and climate policy remained fractured and uncertain.

It soon became clear the carbon budget would not be met without drastic intervention. It wasn't binding, and so the Government, fearing political blowback from any sudden economic changes, decided to ignore the commission's advice.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF As sea level rises, South Dunedin will face more ground water flooding issues.

The decade started with horrific bushfires in Australia, the sort of disaster many had hoped would drive home the need for urgent and drastic climate action. In 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had issued its 1.5C report, which said the world needed to nearly halve emissions by 2030 to limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Incredibly, the warning was ignored. Each year it didn't happen, it got harder.

Because neither the United States nor China took dramatic action, the status quo prevailed. A small nation such as New Zealand – finding its climate ambition was a disadvantage in global markets – compromised on its own targets.

The decade ended fittingly.

In a humiliating backdown, the Government quietly announced it would fall well short of its first target under the Paris Agreement, and would borrow billions of dollars to buy international carbon credits to make up for the shortfall – a clear signal New Zealand was no longer a world leader on climate change issues.

JAMES BRICKWOOD/SYDNEY MORNING HERALD The decade began with ferocious bushfires in Australia, exacerbated by climate change.

As the political failure to address the climate crisis grew more obvious, life in a warmer, more chaotic world became harder for the average person.

The broad structures of life were slightly different, but mostly the same. The population was older, and families were smaller; many people were flying less, and spending more.

Climate change had undoubtedly affected the cost of living. Insurance and transport costs had both risen significantly, and electricity prices had risen slightly, all of which put particular pressure on low-income families.

Consumerism as a whole had slowed, in part due to economic uncertainty – some industries were on the brink of collapse, and it was unclear what, if anything, would take their place.

Experts had urged the Government to consider cost-of-living changes in its climate policy, but it deemed such measures too expensive. There had been both opportunities and risks in the transition; unfortunately, for most people, the opportunities never arrived.

Everyday life hadn't changed enough to make a difference.There was hope that climate action would change New Zealand's cities for the better, that personal fossil-fuel cars would lose their dominance, in favour of walking, cycling, electric vehicles (EVs) and public transport.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF In a warmer world, the threat of forest fires is constant.

True, the uptake of EVs had improved, but not nearly enough to reduce transport emissions, which had risen to make up around one-quarter of the country's greenhouse gas footprint.

Despite benefiting from road-user charge exemptions, subsidies and the growing network of charging stations, EVs remained a minority of the overall fleet.

For the average person, an electric car remained too expensive, and the Japanese second-hand car market continued to expand. The number of registered vehicles nationwide surged well past 4 million and reached record highs each year.

The growth in car use had necessitated new motorways, which caused cities to continue to sprawl, a feedback loop producing more cars and more roads. Half-measures to deal with climate change meant the carbon price had risen – not enough to make a major difference to peoples' behaviour but enough to raise consumer costs. An increase in petrol taxes, as well as rising global oil prices, pushed petrol over $2.50 a litre.

Electricity costs had risen, though not by much. There had been an expectation some industrial energy users would shut down in a low-emissions economy, freeing up supply elsewhere. But that hadn't happened, with consumers continuing to subsidise the major electricity users while a higher carbon price increased their own costs.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Climate protests are a fact of life in 2030, after the Government fell short of its emissions reduction targets.

If it wasn't fire causing anxiety, it was floods.

Major floods were happening more frequently, which was starting to make life untenable in some places. It had driven up insurance premiums significantly, particularly in Wellington and Christchurch, but, more significantly, some places could no longer get insurance.

Central and local authorities had been warned this would happen, but no one stepped in to provide a backstop.

Houses continued to be built in flood-prone areas, and there was no precedent for who was responsible when they were damaged by floods.

It reached a tipping point when, in Whitianga, the owner of a $2 million beach house destroyed by flooding took the local authority to court, arguing the risks were not conveyed when resource consent was given. The protracted legal battle made councils fearful of making decisions either way and confusion reigned.

New Zealand had recently had its first serious test in responding to a flooding crisis and it failed. The prime minister remembered the unprecedented storm which struck Dunedin in 2029, causing significant inundation in the low-lying southern suburbs.

It had been left to the city council to help thousands of its vulnerable residents adapt. Despite its best intentions, the city had other matters to deal with and could not handle such a major challenge alone.

Fear lingered over the community like a storm cloud. With the private sector too afraid to invest in the area, its residents became isolated from the rest of the city. When the storm hit, many people were uninsured, and there was little money available for compensation.

South Dunedin's infrastructure was damaged beyond economic repair. The community didn't have a future – it had been written off, and was now an international example of how a community could be failed by being left alone to live with the effects of climate change.

JOHN COSGROVE/SUPPLIED Flooding issues will make life in South Dunedin in the future untenable, after authorities failed to help the community adapt.

New Zealand's net greenhouse gas emissions had become the highest they've ever been. While 2027 was the first year in recent memory net emissions dropped, they remained nearly double their 1990 figure, partly driven by continued growth in agricultural emissions, which had risen about five per cent in the last decade.

Early optimism about a methane inhibitor, or even a vaccine, had started to fade, with research and development funding remaining low by international standards. The global market for commodity dairy products remained stable, particularly in China, and so the status quo prevailed.

At home, however, diets had shifted noticeably – more people were avoiding meat and dairy, and supermarkets saw a flood of low-cost meat and dairy substitutes, almost all imported.

TONY BENNY/STUFF Droughts exacerbated by climate change were ruinous to New Zealand's farmers throughout the 2020s.

It's been a tough time generally for the farming sector. The success of synthetic meat and dairy had blindsided both the Government and the agriculture industry, while changing weather patterns hit farmers hard.

A prolonged drought in Mid-Canterbury had devastated the local dairy industry, shutting down farms and causing hundreds of millions of dollar of economic damage, as well as drying up smaller rivers and streams and dulling the flow of the large, braided rivers. During the drought, a heatwave lifted temperatures above 40C several days in a row, causing multiple deaths.

Farming had also been affected by land-use changes. The One Billion Trees programme had been partly a success; the goal had been met, largely by mass planting of Pinus radiata in regions such as Wairarapa, where marginal sheep and beef farms were bought and converted to forestry.

However, that had come at a cost for rural communities. The pines were highly flammable and any removal exacerbated erosion from extreme rain events.

Plantings of native species fell by the wayside, as the Government sought quick, easy victories with pine, creating long-term uncertainty about what would happen once they were harvested.

There was no windfall for those who planted the trees, either.

The carbon price did not rise to the anticipated level, in part due to Government fears doing so would cause major polluters to shut down. Some did, anyway, causing significant job losses in regional centres.

The suppressed carbon price hampered both the uptake of tree planting and the expansion of renewable energy. Growing demand for steel overseas had increased New Zealand's coal exports – a new coal mine on the Denniston Plateau had become the country's second-largest, something that would have seemed unthinkable a decade earlier.

The prime minister turns away from the empty capital and the haze blanketing the city, wishing so many things had gone otherwise. Perhaps this decade will be different?

A NEW BEGINNING

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF What opportunities could reducing greenhouse gas emissions deliver for New Zealand society and the economy?

From the ninth floor of the Beehive, the prime minister looks out the window and sees everyone.

It's the first day this week the capital hasn't been drowned in haze, and Wellingtonians are making the most of it.

It's been much busier with foot traffic since the city council banned fossil-fuel vehicles from Lambton Quay, an initiative now being considered in Auckland and Christchurch. The air is cleaner and downtown businesses are humming.

For much of the week, a bushfire has raged north of Wellington city. The fire danger season is longer than it used to be, and historically dry conditions, combined with high winds, have been a perfect cocktail.

It could have been much worse.

The fire threatened houses but was quickly controlled by firefighters, who cited the recent national wildfire management strategy as a major factor in their success. Developed after a spate of fires on urban fringes – the Port Hills in 2017, Tasman in 2019 – the strategy has combined spatial planning and land management to defang wildfires before they rage out of control.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Despite ongoing flooding issues, South Dunedin is encouraged to adapt, and its residents have a long-term future.

Aggressive awareness campaigns about the spread of forest fires had everyone on high alert, and firefighters had been resourced to respond quickly and aggressively, which had stopped a series of scrub fires in Tasman a week earlier from spiralling out of control.

Over the last decade, New Zealand had taken the lead globally in fighting the climate crisis.

New Zealand entered the 2020s with high hopes – a new Zero Carbon Act to guide emissions reductions, a nationwide tree-planting programme, and a clear mandate to transition to a low-emission economy.

Doubt had lingered for some, because the past had been littered with failures.

But by the end of the decade, New Zealand had not just met its targets under the Paris Agreement, it had exceeded them, mostly due to real reductions in greenhouse gas emissions with minimal use of international carbon credits.

Both gross and net emissions had fallen every year for the past five years, reversing a decade-spanning upwards trend. So while still above 1990 levels, emissions were more than 30 per cent lower than they had been in 2005, and were well on their way to reaching net-zero ahead of time, in 2040.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF The continuing dominance of petrol cars damages the climate.

The effort was buoyed by a firm political consensus. All parties agreed on the need to drastically reduce emissions, even if they disagreed on the best policy approach.

It couldn't have happened without the world rising to the occasion.

The decade started with horrific bushfires in Australia, fuelled by unprecedentedly warm, dry conditions, emblematic of the heating climate. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had warned in 2018 that global emissions would need to nearly halve by 2030 to keep warming within 1.5C of pre-industrial levels.

Incredibly, it happened – a wave of decarbonisation swept across the developed world, driven by the United States and China, crashing the price of renewable energy and making it far more affordable than its fossil-fuel driven counterparts.

A new global trading regime punished countries with poor climate performance and rewarded those which took aggressive action. And so New Zealand, finding its climate ambition a precious advantage in global markets, strengthened its own targets.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF The One Billion Tree policy led to many new pine plantations, sucking carbon dioxide form the atmosphere.

It wasn't an academic change for those walking down Lambton Quay this warm January day, with a daily high edging past 30C. That used to be almost unheard of in the capital, the prime minister remembered, but had happened three times this week alone due to the heatwave fuelled by warm north-westerlies from Australia.

The transition to a low-emissions economy had affected everyday life, and the pace with which it unfolded was likened to the Rogernomics reforms in the 1980s.

The broad structures of life were slightly different. The population was older and families were smaller.

Mandatory food labelling showing a product's carbon footprint reflected a push towards low-emissions consumption. People were still flying, but far less than they once did. Insurance costs were higher but transport costs lower. Generous subsidies to insulate houses meant electricity costs had stayed largely the same for most people, despite increases in demand outstripping supply.

Like many cities, Wellington had pledged to rapidly decarbonise, an effort that began with transport. The number of registered vehicles in New Zealand had peaked at nearly 4 million a decade ago, but had steadily declined since.

Central government had introduced aggressive fuel-efficiency standards, which all but stopped the flow of second-hand Japanese vehicle imports.

One in every three cars was now an EV, due to numerous subsidies – no import fees, low road-user charges, feebates – that made buying new fossil-fuel vehicles too expensive for most people. Following the lead of many European nations, the Government announced it would ban the import of fossil-fuel personal vehicles entirely from 2035.

To reduce emissions, cities ramped up investment in cycling and pedestrian infrastructure. Many people now worked from home or in suburban hubs. With expanded passenger rail in major centres, substantially reduced bus fares and community car-share schemes, the car had become less important than it was.

The cities now looked different, too.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF it was back to the future, as more children hopped on to bikes and school drop-offs and pick-ups by parents became less frequent in the 2020s.

Concrete, as a building material, had gone out of fashion. Many councils had adopted "wood first" policies, with new commercial buildings and road bridges constructed from engineered timber.

Not only were new houses better built, but also the country's ageing housing stock had been retrofitted to become energy efficient, causing a boom in construction jobs. Businesses needed to meet strict energy-efficiency standards, and were required to report their annual emissions.

One consequence had been a surge in the demand for electricity, but prices for the average consumer had stayed roughly the same, thanks to increasingly cost-effective wind and solar generation.

Nationally, more than 90 per cent of energy was renewable, among the highest proportion in the world. New Zealand was already a friendly business environment, but since the world started its meaningful shift away from fossil fuels, it had become a haven for businesses wanting to reduce their carbon footprint in a crowded international market.

Not everything was rosy, though. Far from it.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF In a low-carbon future, walking is encouraged and driving is discouraged.

Climate-driven disasters loomed over everyone, particularly floods, which were becoming noticeably more severe, even with modest sea-level rise.

What used to be a one-in-100 year flood in Christchurch and Wellington had turned into a one-in-10 year flood. Soon, they would happen every year, because no matter how quickly the world decarbonised, ongoing sea-level-rise was locked in.

It had driven up insurance premiums, which had hit poorer people particularly hard. Some coastal parts of the country were no longer insurable.

New Zealand had recently had its first serious test in responding to a flooding crisis and, by most accounts, had succeeded. An unprecedented storm struck Dunedin in 2029, causing significant inundation in the low-lying southern suburbs.

The clean-up had been successful, however, which local leaders and community groups put down to planning.

Several years earlier, a major investment in the community had reverted part of it to wetlands, which served as a holding tank for the floodwaters, while streets were being retrofitted to absorb large inflows of water.

The storm caused considerable damage, but the community had a future. It had not been written off, and was now being cited as an international example of how a community could learn to live with the effects of climate change.

ANDREW GORRIE/STUFF In the future, more buildings are made of timber.

The warming climate had hit farmers hard. In 2025, a savage drought took hold in Canterbury, lasting the better part of three years. The now well-established science of climate attribution showed the drought was 30 per cent worse due to climate change.

It could have been even worse.

Extensive planning, including an agricultural-resilience fund established with revenue from agriculture's Emissions Trading Scheme contributions, had kept most of the affected farmers in business. The move away from water-intensive farming had made more water available for irrigation, letting the industry scrape through a period that would have otherwise been ruinous.

Agriculture had been integral to New Zealand's success as a climate leader. Early in the decade, the Government massively increased its research and development funding, resulting in promising methane-reduction technologies which had drawn global interest and potentially lucrative licensing fees.

With a roll-out of a methane inhibitor nearly complete, the country had easily reduced its methane emissions by 10 per cent, as envisaged by the Zero Carbon Act, without the need for widespread destocking.

Diets were changing globally. Even in New Zealand, people were eating considerably less meat than they used to, after low-cost synthetic meat and dairy products dominated the market.

But farmers had formed their own niche, shifting away from commodity dairy products to higher-value land uses, leaning on New Zealand's brand as the most climate-friendly country to produce meat and milk for those who wanted it.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Despite a global shift away from meat and dairy products, New Zealand farmers capitalise on their world-leading emissions reduction efforts.

Early on, there had been concerns about the flood of pine trees being planted as part of the One Billion Trees programme. Thankfully, the number of native plantings had exceeded expectations, largely due to efforts incentivising farmers and other landowners to leave regenerative bush on their land.

It would take many more years for the trees to suck up a meaningful amount of carbon dioxide, but there were already short-term benefits – cleaner water, more biodiversity, and a stronger primary sector.

The planting was buoyed by a surging carbon price. Ever since the price cap was removed early in the decade, it had quickly risen above $50, and was set to go much higher by 2050.

It was an existential threat to companies reliant on fossil fuels. Indeed, the carbon price was cited as the reason several major polluters closed their New Zealand operations. So while the low-emissions economy had been good for most, it was tough going for fossil fuel-driven industries.

Throughout the decade, major investors – including sovereign wealth funds, banks, and pension funds – were successfully pressured into divesting from fossil fuels. Today, holding these stocks is akin to investing in tobacco at the start of the 2020s.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF The uptake of electric vehicles exceeded expectations, slashing transport emissions.

Combined with the rising carbon price, it had led some major polluters to close, causing regionally significant job losses. Affected workers were given training and education for other industries, and in some cases were financially compensated until they could find other work.

The rejection of fossil fuels had driven interest in new types of financial instruments, based on low-emissions growth, in which New Zealand had become a world leader. A green bond market had sprung up among banks and the public sector, financing a wave of climate and environmental projects.

The prime minister turns away from the view of the busy capital, optimistic that, while the 2030s will be difficult, hopefully the worst can again be avoided.

SOURCES

This piece drew on numerous sources, the most important of which are:

Other sources: